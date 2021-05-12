The issue of short term rentals, also known as AirBnBs, is about to become a hot topic again in Chesapeake Beach after Holly K. Wahl, town administrator, provided elected officials with the latest plan for putting the issue back on the panel’s agenda.
In a recent memo to the mayor and town council, Wahl reported she “has contacted Patrick Gonzales of Gonzales Research and Media Services to conduct a professional poll for information purposes only to understand further the citizens’ desires related to short-term rentals.”
Wahl noted in her memo that although the town had conducted a survey on the issue, “The results of the survey cannot be relied upon to make a decision on this matter. The survey results show a clear error in data input that prevents the town from verifying if the responses are from town citizens. The survey shows clear signs, that are verified by a third party, of attempts to flood the survey with ‘pro short-term rental’ responses from the same IP address.”
Back in March, the town’s planning and zoning commission voted 3-to-2 to send a memo from Chris Jakubiak, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, to the council. Jakubiak’s memo suggested more engagement with residents of the neighborhoods that would be impacted by vacationers using homes needed to be done.
Wahl said during Monday’s town council work session that the Annapolis-based consultant should have it’s data to the council for review in June.
“It’s important we show the public we are working through this issue,” said Councilman Derek Favret, adding he still supports that the council “deliberate on this.”
The town’s prohibition on rentals of 30 days or less took many town property owners who rent out cottages and homes to visitors by surprise last summer when the municipality’s staff began strict enforcement and the levying of fines to violators. The only reference to short-term rentals is in the town’s housing code, which was unanimously revised in 2019.
“We need to make it completely unambiguous to anyone who’s buying property in town,” said Councilman Greg Morris.
“I’m anxious to see the input,” said Councilman Charles Fink. “Everyone has an opinion on this one.”
“If anyone wants to reach out for discussion, I’m available,” said another member of the council, Valerie Beaudin. “I look forward to a robust discussion.”
Park resolution discussed
With concern over COVID-19 likely to linger into the summer season, town officials are set to approve a resolution that Bayfront Park — also known as Brownies Beach — continue with limited capacity. The proposal would allow the beach to be used by all Chesapeake Beach residents, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s first responders and their guests.
During a discussion Monday on the proposed resolution, Councilman Keith Pardieck stated that Calvert sheriff’s deputies who are part of the agency’s Beach Patrol also be given beach access.
Morris agreed with Pardieck’s suggestion, adding that he would support “keeping it this way in perpetuity.”
The suggestion of privatizing the beach seemed to garner support during the work session. Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney stated that proposal would be appropriate for discussion in 2022 during the fiscal 2023 budget cycle.
The proposed resolution may be voted on by the council at its May 20 meeting.