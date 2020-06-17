Town staff reworks new fiscal year budget

With a new fiscal year starting July 1, Chesapeake Beach officials have tweaked their revenue predictions and scaled back some of the planned expenditures due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
During a June 8 informational work session, which was conducted via Zoom, town staff gave Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney and the six town council members an overview of the re-workings of both the current and pending fiscal year’s budgets as impacted by COVID-19.
The presentation was made by town administrator Holly Wahl and treasurer Dale Clark. The presenters cited seven “guiding principles for balancing the budgets. They are no increases in taxes and maintenance of the proposed tax reduction; no decrease in resident services, minimize health impacts for citizens through public amenities, no staff furloughs or layoffs, minimize impacts to reserves, prepare for 18 to 24 months of revenue impacts and maintain debt reduction plans.”
Wahl stated that there is a “projected revenue loss of $1.314 million, resulting in a decrease of expenses totaling $1.042 million with 67% being capital expenditures.”
The town’s enterprise funds will be impacted. This includes the water park fund.
The Chesapeake Beach Water Park remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The projected loss of revenue for the water park for FY 2020 is $374,000, with the reduction in expenses totaling $316,000.
Wahl said the FY 2021 water park fund projections were based on three scenarios — a July 15 opening, an Aug. 1 opening and not opening at all. A projection for the best-case scenario — the mid-July opening is a $103,000 surplus. The other two scenarios would result in deficits, with the no-open, worst-case scenario creating a $552,000 hole.
“I feel confident the governor’s going to give us the go-ahead to open this up,” said Mahoney, adding that July 15 is the date of the likely reopening of the water park. “I hope it will be earlier.”
The mayor said it would take about 10 days from the time state officials give the go-ahead to have the water park up and running for the start of the abbreviated season.
In explaining the estimated numbers, Clark said, “we are trying to look at budgets and cash flow.”
Mahoney said the water park is likely to be allowed to open at a roughly 30% capacity and could remain at that threshold for the entire season. Wahl stated the revised budget numbers for FY 2021 reflect that 30% capacity. Both councilmen Greg Morris and Charles Fink expressed support for giving priority to Chesapeake Beach residents for using the water park. In his comments, Morris stopped short of calling such an arrangement a “preference,” but added that he hoped “consideration, stronger inclusion for Chesapeake Beach residents” would prevail. He conceded that such an arrangement might result in revenue loss since out-of-town water park users pay higher rates.
Fink asked, “what if we have to take a step back,” should the COVID-19 revert to its previous crisis mode and leave pass-holders with invalid admissions.
“We would err on the side of refunding,” said Wahl, who indicated such a scenario has been discussed with water park general manager Marilyn VanWagner.
“I look forward to the water park opening as soon as possible this year at whatever capacity,” said Councilwoman Valerie Beaudin.
“People are very excited about the water park,” Wahl added.
A resolution to limit admissions to the Chesapeake Beach Water Park and Bayfront Park (Brownies Beach) to Chesapeake Beach and Calvert County residents is to be introduced during the council’s monthly meeting Thursday night. A draft of that resolution was not available at press time.
Regarding the town’s wastewater treatment plant FY 2021, while there were some concerns voiced about the modest reserve fund, Clark reported that the other entities (North Beach, Calvert, Anne Arundel) are current with their payments. “I think we’re OK,” Clark said.
“Prudent planning comes in handy when you have a situation like this [COVID-19],” Mahoney declared in commending Wahl, Clark and the entire council for their stewardship of the town’s finances.
“This is remarkable that you’ve made the numbers work the way you have,” Fink told Wahl and Clark.
“I appreciate how we’ve moved forward slowly but surely to getting things open,” said Fink.
