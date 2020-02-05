Authorities responded to a situation in Chesapeake Beach Thursday and, as a result, have issued advisories to the public regarding the exploration of a town-owned beach, adjacent private properties and the unstable cliffs fronting the bay.
The situation was first reported by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 9:30 a.m., as the agency advised motorists to use caution while traveling on Route 261 due to police and fire personnel at Brownies Beach, a part of the town’s Bayfront Park. The situation was labeled a “cliff collapse.”
In a message posted on the Town of Chesapeake Beach website, administrator Holly Wahl stated that the sheriff’s office and North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
“At the time of the report, individuals were searching for fossils past the area that is open to the public, within private property, when a portion of the cliff collapsed. One member of the group was unaccounted for.”
North Beach VFD public information officer John Tippett stated in an incident summary that original reports stated there were “possible subjects trapped.”
Responders approached the area from both the Brownies Beach access and the area of Randle Cliff, Tippett reported.
“The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deployed their drone to provide a broad area view of the incident,” Tippett stated. The crews’ command also requested assistance from the Maryland State Police’s Trooper 2 for an aerial search.
“After 40 minutes of searching, the missing subject was located at 9:58 a.m. a quarter-mile from the cliff collapse site still searching for fossils and shark teeth, uninjured and OK,” said Tippett.
“Thank you to our first responders, the Twin Beach deputies and our [Town of Chesapeake Beach] Department of Public Works for their preparation, effective communication and response during emergencies such as what took place today,” said Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “We are thankful that there were no injuries and want to remind citizens to learn from this close call and adhere to the signage posted restricting public access to dangerous areas.”
Tippett noted and acknowledged in his report that personnel from Prince Frederick, Huntingtown and Dunkirk companies, as well as Calvert Advanced Life Support, participated in the response.
He added that “the cliff areas are inviting but extremely dangerous. The landmass making up the cliffs is very unstable and subject to collapse without warning.”
Regarding the posted signs, Wahl reminded beach visitors that they serve as “a reminder that there are dangers ahead” and serve “as official notice of restricted areas that are not accessible to the public.”
The Chesapeake Beach Town Code (section 19-96) states, “it is unlawful for any person to enter these areas and any person violating the provisions shall be guilty of a municipal infraction. The waterfront area south of Bayfront Park is private property and not owned by the town. Accessing this area through Bayfront Park is considered trespassing in addition to a town code violation.”
In an email to The Calvert Recorder Friday, Wahl stated that “the town did not fine any of the individuals involved in yesterday’s incident. However, we plan to increase enforcement presence at the beach and will issue fines moving forward. For everyone’s safety, we take violations of the posted restrictions seriously.”
Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office posted a picture of two individuals — believed to be juveniles — who were captured on camera, “climbing the cliffs in a prohibited area.”
The sheriff’s office stated the image was taken “hours after the initial cliff collapse.”
Police investigators are seeking the identities of cliff climbers. Anyone who might know their identities is asked to contact Lt. Ronald Naughton at 410-535-2800.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY