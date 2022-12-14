During his December report at the final board of education meeting of the year, Calvert public schools' Superintendent Andrae Townsel announced a “tentative agreement” has been reached with Calvert Education Association representatives for the 2023-2024 school year.
While the exact terms were not announced, Townsel stated the agreement was made “to provide a salary increase for teachers.”
The level of the pay boost would “satisfy the mandate by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” Townsel stated, adding that he was notified “the CEA has ratified the tentative agreement. In addition, I will be proposing a comparable salary increase for all administrators and support staff in my [fiscal 2024] budget.”
Townsel’s first budget will be presented to the school board and public on Jan. 26.
Prior to the delivery of his monthly report, Townsel and school board members heard Dona Ostenso, CEA president, issue a challenge to the new superintendent “to present a proactive rather than a reactive budget.”
Ostenso also lobbied for an “across-the-board wage increase” for all Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff members in the next fiscal year.
Other advocates who spoke in favor of a larger operating budget included two safety advocates who want their ranks to increase by three.
“It’s pretty much common knowledge that our students came back post-pandemic a little bit damaged,” said Dean Jones, the safety advocate at the Career and Technology Academy, who represents that group within CAESS. “They are lacking in skills in their behavior, social skills and academic skills.”
Noting that safety advocates for middle schools divide their time at two schools each, Jones stated the situation might be remedied if three more advocates were hired.
Gordon Pracht, a safety advocate assigned to Calvert and Plum Point middle schools, stated, “We are all aware of the safety issues, nationally, statewide, neighboring counties and here in our own Calvert County affecting our students and staff.”
Pracht added that making safety advocates divide time at different schools compromises their objective.
“I must coordinate by either email or phone with staff,’ said Pracht. “Safety and education should be our goal.”
Other safety-related concerns expressed during public comment were delivered by parent Melissa Goshorn, who stated Calvert’s schools are beset with student behavior problems that are not being addressed with effective discipline. She told the board she will soon be submitting a request for behavior-related data from the school system.
Virtual town hall planned for Monday
During his update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, coordinator Joe Sampson announced a “virtual town hall’ is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.
A link to the session is available to anyone via the public school system's website at calvertnet.k12.md.us.
Sampson also reported the several focus groups are currently holding meetings regarding Calvert’s Blueprint plan, which is due next March 15.