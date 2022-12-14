Superintendent Andrae Townsel

Calvert County Superintendent Andrae Townsel

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

During his December report at the final board of education meeting of the year, Calvert public schools' Superintendent Andrae Townsel announced a “tentative agreement” has been reached with Calvert Education Association representatives for the 2023-2024 school year.

While the exact terms were not announced, Townsel stated the agreement was made “to provide a salary increase for teachers.”


