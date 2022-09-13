During Superintendent Andrae Townsel’s September report, Calvert public schools' new top administrator requested the school board’s approval for three appointments.
Townsel announced finance department accountant Sheldon Taylor as his choice to serve as one of two supervisors in the department. Townsel noted that Taylor is a product of the local school system who graduated from Northern High. Taylor, who has worked for Calvert’s finance department for three years, had prior experience in the public and private sectors.
He also recommended for appointment Rene P. Daniels as the school system’s chief of communications. Daniels has been serving in Spotsylvania County, Va., public school system as director of communications and community engagement.
Townsel finally recommended the appointment of Scott Johnson, currently employed by Townsel’s previous system, the Benton Harbor Area Schools in Michigan, as Calvert school system's new chief financial officer.
That post became vacant when Edith Hutchins retired over the summer.
Taylor and Daniels were approved by the school board with no discussion.
However, school board member Pat Nutter declined to support the approval of Johnson as the new CFO.
Nutter acknowledged that the board does not hire employees, but noting that the CFO is “an upper position,” he opined that the school board should have been more involved in the selection process.
“I would like to have met and spoke to these people and seen the other applicants myself,” Nutter said.
Scott Johnson was not at the meeting. Later, Townsel told Southern Maryland News that the decision to offer Johnson the post had been made that day and needed board approval at the open meeting.
Prince Frederick schools’ renovations recommended for faster track
Shuchita Warner, director of school construction, briefed the board on the latest proposed capital improvement plan, which covers the fiscal years between 2024 through 2029.
Warner stated the current total estimated cost of the capital projects is $142.3 million, with an estimated $77.7 million funded by the state and $65.6 million funded locally. The latter figures are based on the current “56% state, 44% local” funding formula determined by Maryland’s Interagency Commission on School Construction. The entity is comprised of gubernatorial and legislative appointees, the state school superintendent and secretaries of planning and general services.
“There seems to be a cash flow from the state,” Warner said regarding the availability of school construction money. “They have really started to open up the spigots.”
With the Beach Elementary School project now 10 months along, the fiscal 2024’s top priority will be replacing Northern Middle School. The project — design, construction and furnishing — has a current cost estimate of over $31 million in state funding alone. Warner said results of the Northern Middle project feasibility study are pending and should be available by January.
Under the list of “notable projects” in the 2024—2029 CIP, Warner announced the the planned replacement of Mount Harmony Elementary School had been "swapped out" for renovations of Calvert Elementary School and nearby Calvert Country School.
Mount Harmony, which was built in 1961, is three years older than Calvert Elementary. However, the latter school’s condition compared with Mount Harmony warrants that it be replaced first.
Board member Dawn Balinski stated she would have thought “Mount Harmony would beat out Calvert Elementary School due to enrollment.”
Warner said the reprioritization occurred due to Calvert Elementary’s higher “facility condition index.”
Another rationale for moving Calvert Elementary up in the pecking order, Warner explained, is the availability of land between the elementary school and Calvert Country School. When a replacement for Calvert Elementary is completed, renovations can begin at Calvert Country School and the former elementary school building could be used as a temporary location.
Warner announced that through the state’s “healthy schools project” initiative, $924,000 has been marked for the replacement of the Mary Harrison Center’s roof.
During the reports' questions and comments portion, board vice president Inez Claggett stated the time might be right for Calvert County to consider “public/private partnerships” related to school construction projects.
“We may want to start a conversation here,” Claggett said. “It’s something creative and innovative.”
Claggett indicated the way public/private partnerships are being applied in other jurisdictions when they involve school construction is having the private sector company participating in the work, as opposed to providing funds for the work.
Noting that Charles County officials had been considering such a strategy, Warner told the Calvert school board, “It’s certainly something we can look into.”