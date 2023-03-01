Stephen Pereira

Calvert County Director of Technology Services Stephen Pereira

The heartburn associated with applying for a permit in Calvert County could be remedied by a cyber-elixir called “Encompass.”

During the county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the joint effort of the departments of technology services and planning and zoning were unveiled to the public during a work session.


