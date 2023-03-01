The heartburn associated with applying for a permit in Calvert County could be remedied by a cyber-elixir called “Encompass.”
During the county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the joint effort of the departments of technology services and planning and zoning were unveiled to the public during a work session.
“It sounds like common sense is coming back to county government,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), who explained he and other commissioners often field comments from residents seeking to build simple things like dog shelters who feel like their permit paperwork has gotten lost on a government worker’s desk.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) agreed with Hance, referring to the persistent permit process complaints as “a never-ending cycle. It’s painful.”
In a memo to the board, Stephen Pereila, technology services director, stated that government staff “recently updated and streamlined the permitting process for obtaining residential and commercial construction permits, as well as associated grading permits, both in the office and online. Until now, this could only be done in the office with cash or paper checks.”
Pereila announced that, as of Wednesday, “citizens will be able to apply, review and pay application fees online by credit card or e-check.”
Dawn Mister, the department’s land management systems coordinator, said the online services will answer applicants’ questions about where their requests are in the approval process.
“Each step in the process is time-stamped,” Mister noted.
The new Encompass citizen portal is seen as a way to improve communication, accessibility, transparency and “trackability.” Access to the portal will be 24/7.
Applicants will be asked to create a profile, which then gives them access to their permit paper trail. Also, they will receive emails noting the process steps.
Mister said county government staff is anxious to see if Encompass “will decrease phone traffic and decrease foot traffic.”
The status of inspections can also be tracked through the website.
Hance suggested that Encompass might also provide county government with a method of keeping tabs on zoning complaints involving components such as code enforcement and highway maintenance.
Mister stated that service was something staff is already working on going forward.
“We know there’s going to be hiccups,” she said.
Pereila noted in his memo that there is “no fiscal impact” to taxpayers with the launching of Encompass.
Mister said staff’s development of the envisioned streamlined service started during the COVID-19 pandemic when many government employees were working from home and were internet-reliant in conducting business.
“We are excited to hear this,” Hance exclaimed.
The board president wasn’t the only one. Conclusion of the Encompass citizen portal prompted applause from those attending Tuesday’s meeting in person.