Consulting firm Sabra & Associates revealed traffic data during its final workshop on the Calvert County Transportation Plan Aug. 14 at the College of Southern Maryland in Prince Frederick.
From the analysis of existing traffic and future traffic conditions through 2040, the consultant concluded future traffic conditions are acceptable with modest improvements.
Roughly two-thirds (or about 22,697) of Calvert’s working population commutes outside of the county. However, 12,083 residents work within the county, according to data Sabra collected from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“There’s this jobs, and housing imbalance,” Sabra consultant Jamie Kendrick said, explaining that many are commuting to federal government facilities in Prince Georges County and Washington, as well as to neighboring counties for other industries.
Kendrick said the farther away one lives from their job, the higher their transportation costs and the lower their housing cost will be.
Today, residents of Calvert have chosen a longer commute to work as a tradeoff for more property, larger houses and lower taxes. Kendrick refers to them as “extreme commuters” commuting more than an hour to work.
“They decided to live an hour, an hour-and-a-half from work because they like the land. They like the area. They like the scenery. They like the culture and the heritage,” Kendrick said.
Conversely, 9,153 people commute into Calvert for work. Kendrick said it is a small percentage, and that for every two-and-a-half to three people leaving the county for work, one person is commuting in. He said the question of commercial and economic development does become an important and broader policy consideration for the county.
“Residential development typically doesn’t pay the full way,” Kendrick said. “It’s really the commercial-industrial development that tends to pay for more services than it gets.”
The largest share of outside commuters is coming from St. Mary’s County (28.3%) followed by Charles County (12.3%), Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County (8.9%) and Southern Prince George’s County (7.6%). The city of Baltimore and Baltimore County (6.3%) round out the top five jurisdictions with residents commuting to Calvert for work.
As for through traffic, non-residential commuters traveling through Calvert County toward a destination outside the county, Sabra’s data shows only 4%, or between 200 and 500 trips a day, are through traffic.
Average daily traffic data shows Route 4 at the county’s northern line has an Annual Average Daily Traffic of 32,020, Route 4 (north of the Route 2/4 split) has 29,500, Route 2/4 (approaching the Route 2/4 split) has 39,330, Route 2/4 (from Dares Beach Road to Hallowing Point Road) equals 41,350 and Route 2/4 (from Hallowing Point Road to Sixes Road) equals 38,250.
The presentation also provided AADTs for other junctions with Route 2/4.
“In the morning and afternoon rush hours, in most parts of the county the average speed, as measured by the Bluetooth on your cellphones typically, is very much free-flowing,” Kendrick said, noting that in the afternoon in Prince Frederick it can get worse.
Kendrick said the level of service, regarding traffic capacity and delays, in most of the county is good, but noted that intersections such as those at Cox Road and Sixes Road are not.
He anticipates the recent signalization at Sixes Road will yield improved results.
Looking forward to Calvert in 2040
Kendrick said Sabra was conscientious of the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan process and how possible changes to the plan may affect the county. He said their analysis was based on the comp plan that was adopted Aug. 6.
Transportation models are typically done at the 20-year level, and looking forward to 2040, the consultant conducted a future traffic analysis using the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments travel demand model and county’s baseline data for 2017, which had 93,000 residents, 33,000 households and 35,000 jobs in Calvert County.
“We heard a lot from the comp plan process, a concern that the new comp plan will yield massive growth in the county, a huge increase in population and residences … a huge increase in commercial development and jobs,” Kendrick said, noting they came up with three growth scenarios.
For Sabra’s first scenario historical growth, Kendrick said over the last two decades the average annual growth for the county had been roughly 0.75%, or a 12% growth over 20 years.
Sabra’s second scenario was “aggressive growth,” which Kendrick said was “unrealistic,” was based on the assumption that policy decisions in the comprehensive plan would bring on a building boon that could cause households to grow by 50%. In this scenario, Sabra speculated that there would be 145,000 residents, 50,000 households and 40,784 jobs by the year 2040.
In Sabra’s “far extreme” scenario of “hyper-growth” where every parcel based on current zoning and environmental constraints and transfer development rights was developed and there is full buildout on the remaining parcels, county population and households would double and jobs would increase by 50%.
In the hyper-growth scenario, county projections are 176,636 residents, 61,478 households and 53,222 jobs.
“Land use, zoning, policy tools are one thing. The market is a whole other thing,” Kendrick said. “If you can create zoned conditions for apartments, but people don’t want to move down here for apartments, then you are not going to get apartments. You will get lower-density land.”
Kendrick said land may be zoned for something higher, but if the market does not exist for a specific housing product, that is not the product the county will get. He justified using the historical growth scenario which he said is reasonable and consistent with state figures, and said the 2010 comprehensive plan did not yield a lot of “vertical density.”
Currently, the county has 360 directional miles in the county. There are 442 lane-miles, representing two-lane and four-lane roads.
“Of those 360 miles of road, 72% operate at free-flowing conditions … only 1.1% at a failing condition, very unstable traffic throughout 1% of the lane-miles in the county,” Kendrick said referring to morning traffic.
Using the historical growth scenario, Sabra’s data shows that congestion in the county is forecasted to increase in some road segments, but there will be very little increase in overall “failing” road segments. The model takes into consideration the completion widening of Route 2/4 through Prince Frederick and assumes that the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge will be widened by 2040. Under aggressive growth and hyper-growth, 2.25% and 10% of roads are predicted to fail, respectively.
Kendrick said few measures are needed at the historical growth rate, and that the likelihood of significant investment into Calvert’s projects by the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration is low, as the cost of all statewide projects must be weighed.
In addition, the congestion in Calvert is not as significant as it is in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Baltimore counties.
The consultant points to low-cost and common traffic management tools such as more commuter bus service, adding overhead signs informing of accidents, and implementing dynamic traffic signal timing to better control traffic density. However, Kendrick said the telecommunications infrastructure to support the adaptive real-time traffic signal control has not yet been installed in Calvert County by the state.
“It actually can get you a lot of traffic capacity without widening roads and interchanges,” Kendrick said. “You can typically get, from traffic signal timing changes, 5% to 7% additional traffic capacity by managing those signals in real-time.”
A conclusion of the Sabra report is that more widened roads are the most expensive solution to operational problems.
“We’re looking at this lower end because cost-wise that’s an easier thing to achieve, but obviously roadway widening is an ongoing program,” Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) said.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2408/Transportation-Plan.
