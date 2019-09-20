Efforts to regulate traffic and ease congestion in Prince Frederick are underway.
The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration planned to activate a new traffic signal at the intersection of Rt. 2/4 and Commerce Lane on Thursday.
“It’s been on flash mode to warn motorists and to familiarize them with the new traffic pattern,” SHA spokesperson Charlie Gischar said, warning drivers to use caution when traveling through the area. “The new traffic signal will improve safety and help intersection operations at this key Prince Frederick corridor.”
Approximately 45,000 vehicles use that section of Solomons Island Road each day, according to an MDOT-SHA release announcing the new light. The agency will monitor operations at the intersection.
The improvement of the intersection is part of Route 2/4 between Fox Run Boulevard and Route 231 (Hallowing Point Road/Church Street) improvement project.
Work continues next week in the area, as crews shift southbound Route 2/4 traffic in order to continue pavement work along the shoulder.
Other work slated for completion includes curbs and gutters, sidewalks, business entrances and drainage structures.
Last week, the board of county commissioners approved a purchase option agreement for the acquisition of property in Prince Frederick to reduce the amount of traffic exiting from Hallowing Point Park onto Route 231.
The board’s action will allow for a $35,000 deposit to secure the option, while the county further investigates the property for possible acquisition. If purchased, the land will be used to provide an alternate exit for the park.
Maryland’s real property data search values the two-acre land parcel at $190,000.
According to staff documents the department of general services has negotiated with the property owner CW Enterprises LLC for the parcel of land at 85 Jibsail Drive in Prince Frederick and has offered a purchase option agreement for the parcel being considered for purchase. The property owner is in agreement and has signed the option. Kenneth Cleaver of Owings was listed as the managing member of CW Enterprises in the agreement.
General services director Wilson Freeland informed The Calvert Recorder that it is the entire property that is under the option and that it’s intended use is to create an access road from Hallowing Point Park.
“I was there on Sunday. It was coned off. Officers up top. Officers in the back. Following somebody and they made an illegal left turn. Someone is going to get seriously hurt there, if not killed,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R) during the Sept. 10 board meeting, noting that it takes two seconds to save a life.
“Hopefully, we can punch this road through as fast as humanly possible,” Hart said.
Last March, MDOT-SHA determined Hallowing Point Park intersection warranted the installation of a part-time signal. The project was approved and in design at the time. Because it is a part-time signal, SHA will add beacons with cue detection when someone is leaving the park, which at its peak can be up to 497 cars an hour.
“State highway had approved a traffic light at that entrance to Hallowing Point Park. We had concerns about placing a traffic light at the bottom of a steep hill, and the state highway admits that the traffic light cause accidents and backups,” Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
Hance said there used to be a traffic light on Plum Point Road that was removed because it created accidents.
“We’re taking this action today because we believe it is a much safer process egress and entrance into the industrial park where there is already a traffic light that people can use,” Hance said. “We’re trying to provide a safe environment for our citizens.”
On Wednesday, Gischar confirmed with The Calvert Recorder, that in 2018 an analysis of Route 231 at the intersection of Hallowing Point Park revealed the need for a part-time traffic signal. The traffic signal, slated to serve as an on-demand signal for park patrons, is still currently in design and anticipated to be installed by spring 2020. Hazard identification beacons (flashing lights) will also be installed in advance of the intersection to alert Route 231 drivers that the traffic signal is activated.
A separate analysis determined a traffic signal at the intersection Route 231 and Stafford Road, just 1.4 miles away, is not warranted. That analysis consisted of reviewing traffic volumes, sight distances on all intersection approaches, average vehicle speeds, crash history, road geometrics and general traffic observations, especially during the evening rush hour when volume is the heaviest, according to MDOT-SHA staff.
Twitter: @CalRecTAMARA