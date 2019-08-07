Calvert's commissioners considered four options to cost-effectively manage the generated waste delivered to the Appeal landfill in Lusby for the next 20 years during a July 30 work session.
On staff's recommendation, the board green-lit a three-pronged approach using two options for the replacement of the Appeal transfer station, which was constructed in 1997.
Staff was directed to solicit bids for the continuation of operations and maintenance of the existing facility for up to five years.
Option 1 is to issue county contracts for design, construction, and operations and maintenance. Option 2 would see the county design and build the facility; and issue contracts for operations and maintenance. Both options are for a 20-year period at a new facility.
The options were generated from a solid waste management feasibility study, which evaluated the county's options of owning land for the development of a county-owned or privately owned transfer station.
In addition, the evaluation would contract with a private entity for the development of a new transfer station to be both privately owned and operated to service Calvert County residents, and in- and out-of-county commercial haulers.
Staff walked through the pros and cons of each.
The Appeal transfer station facility is owned, operated and maintained by Waste Management, but the land is leased from the Calvert County government.
"The land that we lease, do we have like any type of hold-harmless agreement if anybody was to get hurt on that particular property?" Commissioners' Vice President Kelly McConkey (R) asked. Director of Public Works Rai Sharma responded that it is in the contract that Waste Management is responsible for everything.
The existing facility is 5,500 square feet and is permitted for 750 tons per day. The pre-design conceptual cost estimate is $5.3 million for a 750 tons per day facility, and $5.7 million for a 1,000 tons per day facility.
The cost of the facility will be included in the set contract price.
Deputy Director of Enterprise Funds Julie Paluda informed The Calvert Recorder that "there would be additional funds needed for equipment and engineering, depending on the option chosen."
An analysis revealed general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and revenue generated from gate rates, as well as tipping and solid waste fees could be used to fund the project.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) expressed concern about bonding the project over 15 years and paying interest by saying "if we don't have to bond it, I would like not to have to bond it."
"Lastly, there is an option for cost-sharing structures through memorandums of understanding," said Ashley Duncan, an associate at Barton & Loguidice, the consulting firm that conducted the study.
Duncan said St. Mary's County has a memorandum of understanding with Calvert, and that there may be opportunities with other counties that would be responsible for paying a proportional share of identified costs.
The counties are currently paying the county a tipping fee when using the facility.
"So, under this scenario, if we ask them to share the costs, I would assume they may ask for some way to get their money back," Commissioner Earl "Buddy" Hance (R) posed.
Paluda said tipping fees can be negotiated in the memorandum of understanding, but noted that it is a more "complicated structure," though moving forward the county could guarantee capacity for the jurisdictions in the memorandum of understanding.
"That would be the trade-off of them paying their capital share," Paluda said of offering dedicated capacity through an agreement. "Right now, if we don't have capacity, we turn them away."
Duncan said a memorandum of understanding is a good way to get additional waste from counties because they would be committed to bringing it to the transfer station.
Barton & Loguidice Associate Sean Sweeney gave a history of municipal solid waste in the county, current processes, the need for a new facility, and the specifications of a new site.
"Municipal solid waste is hauled from the transfer station to King George Landfill in Virginia for disposal currently. The existing 25-year contract expires February 22, 2022," Sweeney explained.
Sweeney said Calvert, St. Mary's and Charles counties, as well as Southern Maryland communities bring waste to the county's facility. Currently, the majority of municipal solid waste is generated in the county then exported out to "preserve the capacity of the landfill for future generations."
An assessment of the existing facility revealed it is in moderate condition to support existing operations, but extensive upgrades are required in lighting, fire protection, concrete structures, load-out scales, siding, metal framing, and ancillary systems, according to staff documents. There is also limited separation space between commercial and residential vehicles.
"That means that larger commercial hauling vehicles can interact with small residential vehicles and that can be a potential safety concern," Sweeney said.
There are also site constraints at the existing location. The proposed location of a new facility is just north of the existing facility in a wooded area accessible by existing roadways. The proposed site requires infrastructure, utilities, new building, pavement surfacing, roadway expansion for two-way traffic, and stormwater improvements.
With the board's approval on the transfer station option, next steps include the procurement phase, with the selected option and award to be completed by December 2019. Design, permitting, and approvals are expected to commence in July 2021. The construction procurement and contract award is expected five months later in December, and construction completion and final acceptance is anticipated in June 2023.