On Monday at around 1:30 p.m., crews from several Calvert County departments, along with police, were dispatched to Route 2/4 in the area between St. Leonard Road and Sawmill Road when it was reported that someone was trapped inside a dump truck by a skip crane box holding sand bags. According to a report from the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, crews worked to successfully free the injured person. A Maryland State Police helicopter landed and transported the injured person to a regional trauma center. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Route 2/4 was closed in both directions for over one hour during the extrication.
