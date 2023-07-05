“We love our grandparents, and we cherish our memories of them, their home and their farm,” a collective recounting by grandchildren of John Williams Yoe and Elsie Weems Yoe reads. The house, which was part of the farm, at one time had no electricity, indoor plumbing or central heating or cooling.
On Saturday, June 17, several locals beat the late spring humidity inside the white, two-story home, which is situated on the northbound side of Route 2/4 on the sound end of Prince Frederick. The building has since been retrofitted with central air conditioning but maintains the character of a home that has sheltered several generations.
The event was an open house host by the American Chestnut Land Trust. It was a celebration of the 37-year-old not-for-profit 501(c) (3) organization’s 2021 Land and Stewardship Campaign.
Purchasing the 156-acre Yoe property was one of several goals the land trust listed on its campaign priorities.
“The cool thing about this is when the Yoe family decided they could no longer manage the property they came to us,” Greg Bowen, former Calvert director of planning and zoning and current American Chestnut Land Trust executive director, told Southern Maryland News. “We were able to talk to them about their options. One of the options was we encouraged them to sell their rural legacy easement. They said, ‘We would rather just sell it to you.’”
The purchase of the Yoe property was announced by American Chestnut Land Trust last summer. Weeks later, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $27.1 million in rural legacy grants for conservation easement acquisitions statewide.
Calvert County received $1.06 million for Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area.
Bowen said the state money made it more affordable for the American Chestnut Land Trust to buy the property, including the house.
“This house provides context. It was part of the farm,” Bowen said.
Farming continues on the land where Maryland’s characteristically soft wheat is grown.
As with many Calvert County farms, at one time tobacco was the main crop grown on the land.
A history of the farm provided by the Yoe family indicates the property has been in the family’s possession for five centuries, although it notes “determining a historical chain of title for property in Calvert County is complicated by disastrous courthouse fires in 1814 and 1882 and by early vague descriptions and fluctuating acreages.”
Taking note that across the road — although buffered from view by a substantial forested area — is an ever-growing residential subdivision, Bowen acknowledged that the Yoe property could have also been developed.
“It easily could have been a different story,” Bowen said.
The trust’s executive director was effusive in his praise of the many donations from trust members who have made preservation of Calvert’s rural character a mission.
Land trust officials noted on a board posted at the site that the organization will use funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to apply “best management practices” to care for the land.
According to its website, to date the American Chestnut Land Trust has preserved 3,500 acres, owns 1,400 acres, manages 1,800 acres and hold conservation easements on over 370 privately owned acres.
To learn more about the American Chestnut Land Trust, go to acltweb.org.