Janice Greene performs as Harriet Tubman at Mt. Hope Church on Feb. 12.
Janice Greene, declared last year by then-Governor Larry Hogan (R) as Maryland's official storyteller, visited Mt. Hope Church in Sunderland Sunday, performing as Harriet Tubman.
Greene's presentation took place during the church's weekly service and was part of Mt. Hope's Black History Month celebration.
"Everyone who was present was transported to a place and time of Harriet's childhood to the time of the underground railroad," congregant Beryle F. Hall told Southern Maryland News.
Greene is a member of the Griots Circle of Maryland and gives storyteller performances throughout the state.
Known as Janice the Griot, she resides in Windsor Mill and performs at churches, schools, colleges, libraries, hospitals, festivals and gatherings. For more information, visit www.janicethegriot.com.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews
