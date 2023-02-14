Janice Greene as Harriet Tubman

Janice Greene performs as Harriet Tubman at Mt. Hope Church on Feb. 12.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BERYLE F. HALL

Janice Greene, declared last year by then-Governor Larry Hogan (R) as Maryland's official storyteller, visited Mt. Hope Church in Sunderland Sunday, performing as Harriet Tubman.

Greene's presentation took place during the church's weekly service and was part of Mt. Hope's Black History Month celebration.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews