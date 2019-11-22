Two high school seniors from Calvert County Public Schools have been selected as student pages for the 2020 Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis.
Lauren Collis of Calvert High School and Devin Tran of Northern High School will represent Calvert County during the legislative session.
“I’m actually just ecstatic that I got this opportunity,” said Collis, a senior. “It will give me a really good chance to see how politics work and how state legislature runs so that when I actually get into my future career of political science or as a military attache, I’ll be able to use this.”
“My dad had a friend who worked in government, and he recommended it a long time ago,” said Tran, also a senior, “so ever since then, I’ve always wanted to apply when I could. It interests me because it affects us directly in local government.”
“We know from our students who served as pages in prior years that Lauren and Devin will have a one-of-a-kind experience,” Calvert County Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Curry said in a news release. “They will be outstanding representatives for Calvert County.”
Emily Shrieves of Calvert High School was selected as the alternate.
“I’ve always been interested in government and politics since I attended a conference, and I’ve become more confident in myself through that aspect,” said Shrieves, a 12th-grader. “As much as I’d love the opportunity to go, I know the two people who did get picked really deserve it. If I get to go, that would be awesome and fantastic, and I know I’d love every minute of it, but if I don’t, I know they’ll do so great.”
The release stated students selected for this prestigious, highly competitive program demonstrate a strong knowledge base, as well as superior communication and problem-solving skills.
According to the release, student pages serve two nonconsecutive weeks in either the House of Delegates or the Senate during the 13-week session in January and again in March.
Their duties will include distributing materials to members on the floor, running errands, answering phones, assisting visitors and delivering messages to members.
Collis, a unit commanding officer with the Cavalier’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, said she wants to see the inner workings of local government.
“I never really had a chance to see how state legislature and how laws are made, and with this, I’ll be able to apply this to a future career,” said Collis, who is planning on attending a service academy or pursuing the ROTC through college. “That’s what I’m most interested in.”
Collis, who said she’s interested in foreign politics, is also involved in Calvert High’s National Honors Society and is a hurdler on the school’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
“I’d really like to get to know some of the senators and learn how they navigated into this part of their lives and how they’re able to balance this work and keep up with their own political aspirations,” Collis said when asked what she’s hoping to get out of the internship. “I think I’ll be a little bit nervous because it’ll be huge to meet the people who decide how your state and county run, but I’m really excited to get to know them and how they got to this awesome point in their lives.”
Tran, who plans to major in cybersecurity in college, is also the president of the young politicians club, a member of student government and is now an Eagle Scout. He also plays soccer, tennis and runs track.
“I’m hoping to get a lot more experience talking to people in a professional setting,” he said, “and try and put myself out there and make a name for myself. I’m very excited.”
Shrieves, who is planning to major in political science in college, in the president of her school’s Girls Who Code club, is a historian of National Honors Society, a member of the school’s mock trial team, and is active in chamber choir and musical theater.
“I really want some real-world experience when it comes to that [topic], so that’s why I applied,” Shrieves said. “History was my first kind of love in that aspect, and once I got into that and started analyzing how things happened, it led me to the road of government. I want to be immersed in that environment.”
The student page program was started in 1970 by House Speaker Thomas Hunter Lowe and approved by the Maryland State Board of Education. The release said the program “is designed to interest youth in state government, foster leadership and provide students with worthwhile experience in state government.”
