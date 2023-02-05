An issue that drew controversy back in November may be back in the local spotlight, but this time the perennial hype surrounding the National Football League’s championship game could drown out some of the noise.
According to Rene Daniels, Calvert County Public Schools’ spokeswoman, a total of 20 local students — five from each high school — plus all four of the system’s high school principals are bound for Glendale, Ariz., to watch Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 20 students are participants in “The Playbook” remediation program facilitated by Eric Thomas, a nationally known motivational speaker. Last September, the Calvert Board of Education voted 4-to-0 (with then-member Pat Nutter absent) to approve a $344,000 contract with “The Playbook – School Days with Eric Thomas.”
The contract approval was recommended by Superintendent Andraé Townsel, who said the program was used in his previous school system in Michigan.
“I saw high gains,” Townsel said at the time.
When word spread through political circles that the $344,000 was for a Super Bowl junket, the Calvert County commissioners sent Townsel a letter expressing concerns about the contract.
The commissioners wrote they had “received numerous complaints about the recent proposal to spend $344,000 of Calvert County taxpayer funds for 50 students to attend the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona. We are certain you can understand that this notably large and un-budgeted expense is concerning to the [board of commissioners], particularly when that expense is not being utilized for instruction.”
The board softened its rhetoric after meeting on camera with Townsel days after the missive was sent. The commissioners issued a followup letter thanking the superintendent for his explanation, adding the board of commissioners “fully supports this initiative moving forward.”
During that week’s school board meeting Townsel explained the $344,000 is used to pay for “in-person motivational speakers” at sessions involving students, staff and families. He further explained the Super Bowl initiative doesn’t involve any of the money awarded as part of the contract, adding that the vendor, Eric Thomas, would be paying for that.
The students who were provided with the Super Bowl LVII trip were to be chosen from among the 200 program students based on gains in academic achievement, according to Townsel.
The superintendent’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget — presented at a public hearing Jan. 26 and totaling over $271.3 million — includes a line item for contracted services totaling $27 million. However, there is no breakdown on the contracted services listed.
Any renewal of The Playbook program might not occur until after the program’s results are evaluated and the next budget is approved, according to school officials.