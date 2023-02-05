Superintendent Andraé Townsel

Calvert County Superintendent of Schools Andraé Townsel

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

An issue that drew controversy back in November may be back in the local spotlight, but this time the perennial hype surrounding the National Football League’s championship game could drown out some of the noise.

According to Rene Daniels, Calvert County Public Schools’ spokeswoman, a total of 20 local students — five from each high school — plus all four of the system’s high school principals are bound for Glendale, Ariz., to watch Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews