At his final school board meeting as superintendent, Daniel Curry recommended seven administrative appointments for Calvert County Public Schools’ 2022-2023 school year. All were approved by the school board.
Curry announced Huntingtown High School’s current principal, Rick Weber, has agreed to serve as a “principal mentor” for the system. Weber did not return Southern Maryland News’ request for comment by press time to elaborate exactly what that position entails.
Beth Morton, currently principal of Plum Point Elementary School, will be Huntingtown High's new principal. Morton has been Plum Point Elementary School principal for eight years; the new principal at Plum Point has yet to be named.
Due to the resignation of Marcus Watson, the principal’s post at Patuxent High School has a vacancy. Curry recommended the appointment of Anthony Barone, currently the principal at Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus, to the Patuxent High principalship. Michelle Beckwith, currently employed as an administrator with Charles County Public Schools, was tapped to be the new principal at Patuxent Appeal Elementary.
Joe Sampson, who has been Calvert Elementary School’s principal since 2017, has been appointed to serve as the school system’s coordinator of Maryland Leads Grant and Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Christina Harris, who is currently serving as the school system’s director of special education, will become the principal at Calvert Elementary when the new school year begins.
Curry also recommended Jim Rodenhaver’s appointment as assistant principal at Calvert High School. Rodenhaver has been serving as dean of students at Calvert Middle School. Previously, he was a math teacher in the local school school system.