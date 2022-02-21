Two restaurants familiar to Southern Maryland residents and visitors now have new owners. Earlier this month, both Stoney’s Seafood House of Broomes Island and Stoney’s Kingfisher Seafood House were sold at a real estate auction.
“Very pleased, a lot of activity,” real estate agent and auctioneer Paul Cooper told Southern Maryland News when asked about the sales of the two properties.
Cooper, who is based in Towson, declined to identify the purchasers. He did state the purchaser of the Broomes Island property is from Southern Maryland while the Solomons location was bought from someone residing out of the area who “is in the restaurant business.”
The Broomes Island property was purchased for $1.64 million, while the Solomons location sold for $1.82 million.
Stoney’s Seafood House, which was closed in 2020, is located on OysterHouse Road on 1.34 acres fronting Island Creek with access to the Patuxent River. The 6,208-square foot restaurant building could seat approximately 300 people. It also includes an outdoor “boat bar,” 28 boat slips and a wedding venue. Cooper’s website stated the property is “believed to be zoned maritime commercial along the waterfront portion.”
A second waterfront commercial property totaling 1.39 acres has a 5,000-square-foot tented venue and a two-story bed and breakfast known as the Broomes Island Inn.
The Kingfisher, which closed earlier this year, consists of a small segment of waterfront property, approximately eight boat slips and a 4,800 square foot commercial building in Solomons. The property is zoned town center.
The properties were previously owned by Phillip and Jeannie Stone. The couple currently owns Stoney’s Clarke’s Landing in Hollywood.