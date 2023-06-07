Early morning fire claims two lives

An early morning house fire in Huntingtown early Wednesday morning claimed the lives of two people. The offices of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A team of investigators from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the origin and cause of a house fire that claimed two lives in Huntingtown early Wednesday morning.

According to a fire marshal’s press release, just after 3 a.m. on June 7 the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire companies responded to the 1600 block of Maurham Court after a neighbor discovered the house engulfed in flames. Upon arrival, rescue personnel were told two people might still be trapped inside the home.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews