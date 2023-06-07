An early morning house fire in Huntingtown early Wednesday morning claimed the lives of two people. The offices of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.
According to a fire marshal’s press release, just after 3 a.m. on June 7 the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire companies responded to the 1600 block of Maurham Court after a neighbor discovered the house engulfed in flames. Upon arrival, rescue personnel were told two people might still be trapped inside the home.
It took firefighters nearly two hours to control the one-alarm blaze. However, the home eventually collapsed.
After several hours, with the assistance of heavy equipment from the Prince Georges County Fire Investigation Unit and investigators with the City of Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit, two adults were located within the remains of the home.
The two were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where they will be positively identified.
A joint investigation between the police agency having jurisdiction and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is standard operating procedure whenever a fatal fire occurs, according to the release.