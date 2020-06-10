Two injured in early morning vehicle crash

Shortly after midnight Friday, a motor vehicle traveling northbound on Route 2/4 in the area of Calvert Cliffs Parkway in Lusby left the roadway and rolled on its side, local fire department officials reported.
According to a report submitted by St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Buckmaster, crews arrived to find the flipped vehicle with two occupants.
One of the motorists had an arm “pinned between the ground and the vehicle’s roof,” said Buckmaster, adding that the other occupant was “trapped” inside the vehicle.
Buckmaster reported that the St. Leonard company’s rescue squad “performed a tie back” to stabilize the vehicle and “began to remove the roof of the vehicle to extricate both occupants. Ultimately, aviation was requested.
However, they were down due to weather.”
The two injured motorists were taken by ambulances from St. Leonard and Solomons to a regional trauma center.
The names of the injured have not been released.
A police report on the crash is pending.
MARTY MADDEN