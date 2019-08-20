According to the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, Monday afternoon at approximately 12:30 p.m. crews were dispatched to an area near the Route 2/4-Broomes Island Road intersection. One vehicle was located off the roadway. One of the vehicle’s occupants was trapped. That motorist was subsequently freed by emergency crews and flown to a regional trauma center by Maryland State Police helicopter. A second motorist was taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.