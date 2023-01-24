The Maryland State Police report Calvert County’s first two road fatalities of 2023 occurred hours apart — Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
Sometime around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, troopers responded to Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick for the report of a vehicle striking a building.
According to a press release, a Ford Explorer was traveling south from a commercial parking lot approaching the intersection of Steeple Chase Drive and Armory Road.
“The vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign, accelerated into a slight left turn, struck a curb and light pole and entered a lower commercial parking lot,” the press release stated.
Emergency crew extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported him to CalvertHealth Medical Center. The motorist, identified as Larry Hilton Mackall, 63, of Prince Frederick, died at the hospital.
“The Calvert County building inspector responded to the scene to investigate the structure and it was deemed safe,” a state police press release stated.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, troopers were sent to Hallowing Point Road Prince Frederick for a second crash within seven hours.
A preliminary investigation determined a 2007 Nissan Maxima traveling eastbound on Hallowing Point Road in the area of Heather Road “crossed over the right shoulder line and struck the face of a guardrail,” a press release stated. “The Nissan continued to travel off the road, overturned and struck a tree.”
Police said the driver, identified as Shamia Saree Robinson, 24, of Huntingtown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An unidentified man, 25, was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
Anyone who can aid investigating troopers by providing information on either of the crashes is asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-535-1400.