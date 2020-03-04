The sheriffs of Calvert and St. Mary’s counties say they support a bill that would require law enforcement entities in the state to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while the Charles County sheriff was noncommittal.
The bill — SB 332 — would require correctional facilities to notify the federal agency 72 hours in advance of the release of an inmate subject to an immigration detainer.
The Calvert County commissioners sent a letter to state Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), chair of the Judicial Proceedings Committee, on Jan. 30 supporting the bill. All five commissioners signed the letter.
“While it may be controversial, we feel this level of communication and cooperation are important to local safety and security,” the letter states.
The bill is sponsored by 13 of the 15 Republican senators, including Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s).
Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R), who has been in office since November 2002, said his office has worked with federal authorities in regard to detainers of inmates who are in the country illegally since he was sworn in.
For a period of time while Martin O’Malley was governor, Evans said his office could not notify ICE about its such inmates due to an attorney general’s opinion, but said that changed “six to eight years ago” when it began using a Live Scan digital fingerprinting system whose information is accessible by ICE.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s policy is to hold such inmates up to 48 hours following their release dates if ICE has submitted a detainer for them, Evans said.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office also cooperates with ICE, Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said, but noted that they will not hold inmates past their release dates. However, he added, “They’ve always been there [on the spot] to pick them up without extending their release time.”
Cameron — who is in his 14th year as sheriff — said he supports SB 332 because “it clarifies and puts in force certain things in the law.”
“It’s common sense,” Evans said, adding that a big majority of the 24 sheriffs in the state support the bill.
Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), said the sheriff’s office “has always cooperated fully with all partners in law enforcement.” In addition, she said, “We will hold anyone as long as the law allows, while arrangements are made to take custody of the person.” She later said that the office will only hold the inmate until the release date.
Richardson declined to say whether Berry — who has been sheriff since December 2014 — supports SB 332.
When asked about its chances of passage, Evans replied, “It should pass. Your guess is as good as mine.”
A similar bill — SB 830 — was introduced in 2017 but never got out of committee. Since Democrats hold 70% of the state House seats (98 of 140) and 68% of the state Senate seats (32 of 47), chances for passage may not be good.
On the other end of the spectrum, 26 Democrats in the state House sponsored a bill — HB 388 — that would prohibit law enforcement from holding an inmate past a release date without a warrant, along with other roadblocks to collaborating with federal authorities.
A legal opinion by state Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) in Aug. 2014 stated that cooperation with ICE detainers is voluntary but that law enforcement officers could be exposed to liability if they hold an inmate beyond the release date.
Frosh updated his opinion in December 2018 by stating, in part, that law enforcement agencies face potential liability exposure if they honor detainer requests unless the request is accompanied by a warrant or supported by information providing probable cause that the subject of the detainer has committed a crime. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties — either through policy or ordinance — prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, according to reports. Baltimore City also has a policy that directs its law enforcement officers not to cooperate with ICE, but it can’t control what happens after a person is arrested because the city doesn’t control holding facilities.
Cameron noted that St. Mary’s County had an agreement with the federal government to house inmates residing in the country illegally until their detention center ran out of room. That agreement ran from September 1997 to December 2008, according to Mary Ann Thompson, deputy warden of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. During that contract, St. Mary’s County took such inmates from all over the country, she said.
HB 677 and SB 850 would prohibit detention facilities from entering into such agreements. Currently, only three counties in the state do so: Howard, Frederick and Worcester.
Thompson noted the St. Mary’s detention facility, which has a capacity of 230 people, is undergoing a 64-bed expansion with a target completion slated for 2023. Air conditioning will begin being added to the facility next year, she said.
