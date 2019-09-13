The Maryland United Daughters of the Confederacy recently held its 122nd annual division convention at the Rod 'N Reel restaurant in Chesapeake Beach.
Representatives from all six state chapters attended the event, which began with a social on the first night.
During the conference, a meritorious service award was presented to Michael Kelley, a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps for his service during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
In addition, two Winnie Davis Medals were awarded to division members Kathy Arth and Sara Clark for their non-historical contributions towards the organization's objectives.
In addition, division officers presented their annual reports and author and historian Gregg Clemmer held a presentation on Pvt. Benjamin Welch Owens of the First Maryland Artillery, who was a recipient of the Confederate Medal of Honor for his heroism at the Battle of Stephenson's Depot during the march to Gettysburg.
A memorial service was also held with memorial tributes given in memory of Maryland United Daughters of the Confederacy Ellan Wheeler Stockton Thorson, Norma Jean Gregory Goetting and Margaret Virginia Heavener Massie.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy objectives are historical, benevolent, educational, memorial and patriotic. The UDC does not associate with individual, group or organization known as unpatriotic, militant, racist or subversive to the United States and its flag, and will not associate with any individual, group or organization identified as being militant, unpatriotic, racist or subversive to the United States of America and its Flag.
For more information, go to www.mdudc.org.