Calvert public schools owe a significant measure of thanks to some of the nation’s other school systems who have produced great individuals. Two such individuals, whose life journeys have brought them to Calvert were honored earlier this month.
Rachael Ulmer was named Calvert’s teacher of the year while Dana Smith of Plum Point Middle School was selected by a panel as the education support staff person of the year.
Ulmer, an English teacher at Huntingtown High, hails from the Alabama gulf coast and is a graduate of Louisiana State University.
“It’s not what I dreamed,” Ulmer told Southern Maryland News, explaining that she felt she was on a career pathway in science. Ulmer recalled a high school teacher “knew me better,” and steered her toward majoring in English at LSU.
“I liked reading and writing,” she added.
Ulmer minored in education and student-taught during a semester. After graduated and married, Ulmer and her husband, who’s career is in government, lived in New York and New Jersey before moving to Maryland.
After teaching one year in Charles County, Ulmer came to Calvert and is in her fourth year of teaching at Huntingtown High.
Ulmer explained the teaching of high school English — once a mixed bag of rote exercises in literature, sentence diagraming, vocabulary quizzes and grammar — is now affected under a different model.
“It’s less-focused on rote,” she said. “It’s teaching a student to be a skilled communicator, to be creative, rather than memorizing.”
While the study of significant literary works is still a part of the syllabus, pairing reading and writing skills is now a major focus.
Ulmer, the mother of three daughters, teaches 11th and 12th graders.
“Most of them head off to college,” she said, adding some of her students have a dual enrollment with the College of Southern Maryland and are “getting a college credit under their belt. It’s really an awesome option. It’s a cool opportunity.”
In her short time at Huntingtown, Ulmer has had an impact. She established “the writing center,” a lunchtime program where students assigned challenging writing projects can consult with a student-tutor to make their work better. Ulmer said there are currently 13 tutors involved in the writing center.
“It’s a work in progress,” she said.
A visit to the school nurse
A wooden plaque in Dana Smith’s office at Plum Point Middle reads, “nursing is a work of heart.”
The Oxford, Ohio, native went to school to become a social worker.
“I like helping people,” Smith told Southern Maryland News.
She did her social work internship at a hospital and was impressed with the help nurses were giving to patients.
“It seemed logical to go back and get my degree in nursing,” Smith said.
Her husband’s career in the Air Force has taken Smith and her family to a lot of locations — New Jersey, Oklahoma, Alabama and South Carolina were some of the places she could readily recall. Smith said it was in South Carolina where she earned her associate’s degree in nursing. She has a bachelor’s degree in social welfare from Bowling Green University.
Six years ago the Smith family moved from Illinois to Maryland.
After a year as a hospice nurse, Smith recalled, “I just needed something different.”
Of being a school nurse, she explained, “The schedule was better for my kids.” Besides that, the job, while it has some tasks that are routine, Smith affirmed, “It’s always something different.”
Indeed, the challenges of COVID-19 during the times when schools finally reopened had Calvert’s school nurses busier than ever.
“Lots of COVID questions from parents and staff,” she said. “Every nurse in the county has worked very hard.”
Parents, said Smith, “have been very nice about the quarantine.”
A pleasant surprise
Both Ulmer and Smith were surprised earlier this month when they received visits from colleagues and school system administrators about their selections. Ulmer will get to compete with top teachers from Maryland’s public schools for the statewide honor in the fall.
Calvert remains one of Maryland’s few counties that salutes educational support staffers on an annual basis.
“It’s a little bit of a shock,” said Ulmer. “It’s the first year I was eligible. It’s a huge honor. I’m lucky to work with teachers who are hardworking.”
Was Smith equally surprised?
“Oh, gosh yes,” she exclaimed. “It was a lot of fun.”
And, along with the bragging rights, both honors come with a leased car for one year.
While you may see Ulmer and Smith around town during the remainder of the school year and having fun with their families this summer, you won’t see them driving around in the tagged vehicles, at least not yet.
With a shortage of vehicles available for leasing, Bayside Auto has decided to delay their traditional vehicle presentations until late August when the new school year begins.