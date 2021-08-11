Several Chesapeake Bay stewardship entities collaborated recently to try to halt a 41-year decline of one of the estuary’s most recognizable inhabitants. The latest task was completed July 29 when the alliance added 78 oyster reef balls to an artificial reef located in Herring Bay, an outdent of the Chesapeake Bay’s western shore fronting southern Anne Arundel County.
According to a Chesapeake Bay Foundation press release, the 300 pound reef balls are concrete domes with holes. They provide vertical habitat for oysters to attach.
“The reef balls resemble the rocks with holes that some pet fish owners add to the bottom of their tanks,” CBF stated.
According to the foundation, the oyster reef balls comprising the Herring Bay sanctuary were built by volunteers across the state. The reef balls are covered with oyster spat, or baby oysters. The sanctuary, located about two miles offshore, is protected from oyster harvesting.
A study published 10 years ago in Marine Ecology estimated the Chesapeake Bay oyster habitat declined nearly 70% from 1980 to 2009, a situation that is the result of decades of overfishing, pollution and disease.
In addition to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the partners contributing to the project included Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ artificial reef initiative, the Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society and the Town of Chesapeake Beach.
“These reef balls will protect the oysters from poachers and the oyster shells will be used by reproducing oysters to set larva creating new spat,” John Bacon of the Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society stated in a report on the project. “Used oyster shells are collected from Traders Seafood and Ale and behind the Chesapeake Beach Town Hall.”
Bacon said the July 29 project is the latest expansion of an initiative the town oyster cultivation society started in 2010 “to restore oysters to the Old Rock Reef, which was totally harvested in the 1970s.”
“Reef balls provide hard substrate for the settlement and growth of native oysters, which is largely lacking due to the loss of oyster reefs,” Allison Colden, CBF fisheries scientist, stated. “The reef balls also create instant habitat for fish, crabs and other bay organisms to use.”
While oysters — raw and cooked — are a popular Maryland seafood staple, especially, but not limited to months containing the letter “R,” even those who pass on the consumption of the bivalves should be rooting for a comeback. As bay foundation officials pointed out, “Healthy, adult oysters can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day.”
in addition to replenishing the oyster population, the bay foundation explains the reefs have long been a haven for species such as spot, silver perch and blue crabs that attract popular fish including striped bass, croaker, speckled trout and more.
“Throughout Maryland we’re supporting efforts to increase recreational fishing opportunities and that means adding more fish habitat,” stated David Sikorski of Coastal Conservation Association Maryland. “Maryland anglers know the value of oyster reefs, so we’re happy to support this project and others that help oysters rebuild reefs after decades of habitat decline.”
According to Chesapeake Beach town officials, the next oyster cultivation society event is planned for Sept. 10 at the boat ramps at Marina West behind the Northeast Community Center. Starting at 10 a.m. cultivation society members will be depositing 100,000 oyster spat and several reel balls on its reef. The hour-long event is open to the public and anyone wishing to participate is advised to bring a box cutter and to wear gloves.