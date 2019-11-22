On Friday, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) stopped in Prince Frederick for a bite to eat and a brief meeting with Calvert County government officials.
Billed a “lunch roundtable,” the session gave county officials an opportunity to lobby for federal help for a key project that hasn’t attained the desired attention from state officials.
Talk of replacing the narrow Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge started well over a decade ago, while planning for the new span began in early 2007. While $15 million in state funding was allocated for the design, moving the project — estimated to cost between $670 to 790 million — through Maryland’s pipeline has been a slow process.
Calvert County Administrator Terry Shannon called the bridge, which links Calvert and St. Mary’s counties “a lifeline.”
Kelly Robertson-Slagle, county government’s director of economic development, told Van Hollen that with Exelon’s Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, Dominion Cove Point LNG Plant and tourist mecca Solomons Island on one side, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the College of Southern Maryland’s new Hughesville campus on the other, the bridge is a “critical corridor connection” impacting the region’s “economic vitality. The region has an excellent quality of life.”
“We are looking for a champion on this bridge,” said Mark Willis, the current director of planning and zoning who will succeed the retiring Shannon as county administrator in 2020. Willis stressed that the span was a major homeland security component, given the potential risks posed by two energy plants and a naval base.
That bridge provides ingress and egress,” said Willis. “It contributes to economic vitality.”
“The challenge is to figure out what bucket the funding comes from,” said Van Hollen. The hope he offered was a measure that has made its way out of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee with overwhelming bipartisan support.
According to a U.S. Senate synopsis, America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act of 2019 “is the largest amount of funding provided for highway reauthorization legislation in history. The bill authorizes $287 billion from the Highway Trust Fund over five years in investments to maintain and repair America’s roads and bridges.”
Over 90% of the funds would be distributed to states by formula. Regarding bridges, the legislation would authorize $3.3 billion from the Highway Trust Fund for a “competitive bridge program to address the backlog of bridges in poor condition nationwide,” the senate synopsis stated. “Every state with a well-justified proposal will receive funding to improve the condition and safety of its aging bridges.”
When asked by Van Hollen about commuters’ “wait time” for getting across the bridge during daily commutes, Willis stated it was sometimes as long as 45 minutes during morning and afternoon rush hours.
“That’s compounded when there’s an accident,” Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) noted.
“We just don’t want it [bridge replacement project] to die,” said Willis, who noted that Van Hollen has been relentless in working for projects he champions. “I looked at your initiatives and you never give up.”
The county government officials also sought Van Hollen’s help in obtaining funds to do major work on the Solomons Seawall.
“Built in 1954, the 1,800-foot seawall against the Solomons boardwalk and causeway are showing signs of being compromised,” Willis stated. “This will be a costly major undertaking.
Any federal funding would be greatly appreciated. It’s not getting any better.”
While county officials view the Solomons Seawall as a major repair or replacement project, Van Hollen, who stated his office has looked into the situation, conceded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will probably categorize it as a maintenance project. The senator did not rule out the possibility of obtaining some federal funding.
“We’ll get together on these two projects,” said Van Hollen, adding that both federal and state resources are needed.
Regarding the state’s delay on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge project, Van Hollen declared, “We should all work together. It’s such a big bite out of the state’s program.”
