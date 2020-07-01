Vassallo to replace Parran as deputy county administrator

A longtime Calvert County employee has been chosen to replace Deputy County Administrator Wilson Parran when he retires June 30.
Linda Vassallo, the county’s current communications director, was hired effective July 1. Her annual salary in her new position will be $10 more than the $150,740 Parran currently earns, according to county spokeswoman Sarah Ehman. Vassallo's salary as director of communications was $135,746.
County Administrator Mark Willis and commission President Kelly D. McConkey (R) had glowing remarks about Vassallo, but not everyone was happy about the promotion.
Willis lauded Vassallo’s vision, judgment and ability to communicate and said those things made her “a perfect fit” for the job. But he noted that the commissioners chose not to advertise for the position as they did when they hired Parran in late 2016.
Parran was hired from a pool of 28 people, former county administrator Terry Shannon told The Calvert Recorder in a Dec. 27, 2016, article. Parran, who was hired to be the county’s first deputy county administrator in January 2017, also was a county commissioner from 2002 to 2010 and was president of the Maryland Association of Counties and the Maryland Association of Boards of Education. Parran was also vice president of corporate systems for Bell Atlantic, chief information officer of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Service, chief of information technology and assistant secretary of mission support at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and deputy secretary of administration and operations at the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Vassallo was hired as the county’s first marketing and communications specialist in 1996 and became director of economic development in 1999. She transitioned to her current role in 2017, where she stood up Calvert County’s first communication and media relations department.
According to a press release, Vassallo spearheaded two of the county’s most important economic legacies: local coordination of the two Dominion Cove Point LNG expansions and working to build an economic base that played a part in Calvert County earning its first triple-A rating from all three rating agencies.
“I have been incredibly fortunate to work for this organization and the extremely talented county government employees these past 24 years,” she said in the release.
Vassallo held several public information, public affairs and marketing positions prior to joining county government in 1996. She worked with several organizations, including the U.S. Enrichment Corp., Science Applications International Corp. and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Towson University.
Parran has a master’s degree in information systems from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Columbia Union College.
Hiring questioned
Former Calvert commissioner Susan Shaw said she disagrees with hiring Vassallo, especially without advertising the position. However, she isn’t surprised it happened.
“The Peter Principle is working very well in Calvert County government,” she said, adding that the Peter Principle is when people are promoted beyond their capabilities or proven capabilities. Dictionary.com defines the term as the principle that members of a hierarchy are promoted until they reach the level at which they are no longer competent.
Shaw said Vassallo does not deserve to be making more than Parran did.
“For $150,000, they could have hired someone with an MBA in county management and years of experience. Instead, they promoted someone with no proven experience and no specific education for that job. She has a BA in communications and marketing, nothing that has to do with managing a county government.”
“Calvert County government has a history of paying department heads and administrators whimsically without regard to their education, their experience or anything else,” said Shaw, who served on the commission from 2003 to 2015. “Why would they pay her more than Wilson Parran? They paid her because they like her.”
According to the deputy county administrator job description provided by Willis, the position requires a master’s degree in public administration, but any acceptable combination of education, training and relevant experience may be substituted on a year-for-year basis.
With regard to being hired without the position being advertised, Vassallo declined to comment, but said she’s “very excited” to transition to the new position. According to the job description, she will oversee technology services, finance and budget, human resources, general services and communications and media relations.
Willis noted that the hiring is for a contract, not a merit-based position. “It is not unusual to promote experienced, internal staff members without advertising," he said. Several contract positions have been appointed without advertising recently. He cited the examples of county administrator, director of public works and director of planning and zoning.
“When I was a county commissioner, we never did that, ever,” Shaw said, referring to not advertising for leadership positions. She called not advertising and promoting from within “a form of the good ol’ boy network.”
“Linda is a staple in this community and has done tremendous work during her many years of service with Calvert County government,” McConkey said in the release. “She has a proven track record of excellent public service and we look forward to working with her as she transitions into this new leadership role.”
