Running Hare Vineyard events

Local political candidates and the public mingled in the vineyard last summer prior to the July primary election. Running Hare Vineyard is currently prohibited from holding public events due to zoning violations.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

It appears a temporary ceasefire has been called in the ongoing battle of Running Hare Vineyard. For the first time in weeks the Tuesday county commissioners’ meeting had no public comment on the subject.

The Prince Frederick vineyard, a popular wedding destination, also has on its location a “tasting room” and the Southern Maryland Biergarten. The public businesses were ordered closed by county government officials due to zoning violations. The private events were allowed. However, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Chesapeake had to be relocated at the eleventh hour earlier this month when it was deemed a public event.


