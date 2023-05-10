Calmness was not the order of the day for a handful of local residents upset over Calvert County government’s leaders efforts to enforce what they say is a long-standing state zoning policy.
At the center of the controversy is Running Hare Vineyard, a Prince Frederick business located on farm property. The county commissioners have come under fire recently for the department of planning and zoning’s enforcement of a law that prohibits the vineyard from having events that are open to the general public.
“This board has not taken any votes,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). “This issue has been going on since 2018.”
Hance stated the issue stems from the parcel where the vineyard is located being in Maryland’s land preservation program.
Maryland law states, "Agricultural land preservation easement means a negative servitude which restricts a landowner's right to use the land for any commercial, industrial, or residential purpose except as otherwise permitted by the Annotated Code of Maryland.”
On Monday, Running Hare Vineyard officials posted on their Facebook page, “We regret to inform you all that we will be unable to host the Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Annual Culinary Event scheduled for this Friday, May 12th, due to a ruling from the Calvert County Government. While we have hosted this event for the past eight years, having helped Calvert Hospice (now Hospice of the Chesapeake), raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, we will be unable to do so this year. We are being told that charitable events are classified as public events, which we are currently unable to host due to a ruling from the Calvert County Government. We were previously told that charitable events were not classified as public events, and as such, would be allowed. We would not have scheduled this event if we did not believe we had the proper zoning to do so.”
“Please consider the collateral impact,” said Lynn Robinson, a citizen who has previously addressed the commissioners regarding the Running Hare controversy. “I understand it was this board that closed them down.”
Retired teacher John McGuffin called the board’s action “hypocritical — just rude.”
McGuffin stated Running Hare Vineyard founder Mike Scarborough took a forsaken farm and “turned it into one of the most beautiful vineyards in the state. Stop pointing your fingers and open the vineyard.”
The amplification of McGuffin’s protest speech and other rumblings from the audience prompted courthouse security to spring into action to make sure no one got out of hand.
Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R) assured the vineyard proponents that he was trying to find a palatable resolution to the controversy.
“There’s nobody working harder,” said Cox. “I’m working with MDA [Maryland Department of Agriculture].”
“Trust me, I want it resolved,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R). “There’s no ill will coming from this board.”
“Hospice is not the issue,” said Commissioner Todd Ireland (R), who clearly took umbrage with speakers accusing government of shutting down the organization’s effort to raise funds. “I support hospice.”
Hance addressed the controversy regarding the hospice fundraiser, declaring vineyard officials never notified the organization about the zoning issue. The commissioners affirmed their support for the local hospice and noted the planned event has been moved to a new location.
Hance said zoning laws “are put in place to protect public safety.”
On Wednesday, Hospice of the Chesapeake announced that the culinary event had been moved to The Hall at Huntingtown
"The event will be held on the same date and time originally planned: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Registration is now closed for the event. The nonprofit is grateful for the support of the Calvert County community that helped to make this change very quickly."