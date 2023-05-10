Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

Calvert Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Calmness was not the order of the day for a handful of local residents upset over Calvert County government’s leaders efforts to enforce what they say is a long-standing state zoning policy.

At the center of the controversy is Running Hare Vineyard, a Prince Frederick business located on farm property. The county commissioners have come under fire recently for the department of planning and zoning’s enforcement of a law that prohibits the vineyard from having events that are open to the general public.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews