Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack

Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack on Main Street.

 FILE PHOTO

A 74-year-old Haymarket, Va., man was killed and a 72-year-old woman, also from Haymarket, was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 231 in Prince Frederick Sunday morning.

The crash happened near the Benedict Bridge, which was closed for nearly three hours as a result of the incident.


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews