A 74-year-old Haymarket, Va., man was killed and a 72-year-old woman, also from Haymarket, was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 231 in Prince Frederick Sunday morning.
The crash happened near the Benedict Bridge, which was closed for nearly three hours as a result of the incident.
According to the Maryland State Police, shortly after 11 a.m. on Aug. 27, a Nissan Maxima traveling west on Route 231 crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, striking a 1975 Triumph TR6 sports car on the driver's side.
The Triumph's driver — identified as Lionel Crawford Mitchell — was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle's passenger, Nancy Playe Mitchell, was critically injured. She was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of her injuries.
Wayne Carr, 25, of Charlotte Hall, the driver of the Nissan, was not injured.
"Driver error and vehicle condition" were cited by investigating troopers as possible contributing factors in the collision.
"The Calvert County State's Attorney's Office was notified and is consulting as the investigation continues," a police press release stated.
The investigation is being handled by Trooper Robert Backus. Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene of the crash, state police officials reported.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could aid investigations can call the Prince Frederick barrack at 410-535-1400.