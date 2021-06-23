The tangible components of local history need the care of good stewards to endure. Although Brown’s United Methodist Church hasn’t served a congregation for nearly half-a-century, the Parkers Creek community in Port Republic has worked hard to keep it from disappearing.
Gladys L. Jones of Port Republic said Brown’s UMC was her family’s church during her childhood.
For years, Jones has worked to restore the one-room structure, which saw its already small congregation scatter when larger, more modern churches were built in Calvert County. The church was established during the late 19th century.
In 2005, Jones wrote “the forgotten history” of Brown’s UMC as her master’s thesis at the now closed Sojourner-Douglass College in Baltimore.
As she stated in the thesis’ preamble, her aim was a restoration project “to provide a community with an opportunity to protect their past by saving an abandoned church, to create an opportunity for the future generations of the community to understand their heritage, to appreciate the achievements and struggles of their ancestors and to have essential information integrated into the history archives of Calvert County.”
Jones continues to seek grant money for the restoration project. She told Southern Maryland News that her request is now up to $100,000. She is trying to obtain an African American Heritage Preservation Program grant from the Maryland Historical Trust.
In February 2019, leaders of the United Methodist Church’s Baltimore-Washington Conference deeded the church building and cemetery on Parkers Creek Road to Jones.
Although she has been attempting to start a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Brown is currently working under the umbrella of the American Chestnut Land Trust in hopes of procuring the grant.
On Saturday, June 12, land trust volunteers joined with other community members for what was billed a “homecoming and clean-up day.”
For three hours, a crew of volunteers of every age group removed vines and vegetation from the cemetery.
“It’s good support,” Cleo Parker of Port Republic said of the volunteer workers’ efforts.
Her parents, Blanche and Oliver Parker Sr., are buried side-by-side in the cemetery. The Parkers’ headstones were festooned with fresh, multi-colored garlands of flowers.
Cleo Parker recalled how her father helped the property owners of nearby Scientists Cliffs build homes and taught them about farming and shipbuilding.
In her master’s thesis, Jones expressed hope that Brown’s Church could earn a listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
“African American church history is more than oral history,” Jones wrote. “It’s true cultural history that helped shape the communities where we continue to live.”
In a Facebook post, American Chestnut Land Trust officials declared the homecoming and cleanup “a huge success and a great community-building event. Restoration of Brown’s Church is part of ACLT’s Parkers Creek Heritage Trail.”
Jones told Southern Maryland News that ultimately she wants to see Brown’s Church, once it is finally restored, serve as a museum for local heritage. She is hoping anyone who might have photographs of the people that were part of that heritage will contact her at 410-474-1808.
