After several stops and starts, the Calvert County commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park on Tuesday.
The commissioners deferred the item on Feb. 11. They then voted 4-1 to reject all bids on Feb. 25, based on the advice of County Attorney John Norris, who said there were irregularities in the procurement process.
On March 3, Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) requested that the commission reconsider the rejection of all bids because he wanted more information about the procurement process.
On Tuesday, Hutchins asked County Administrator Mark Willis about it. Willis said that a team of county staff decided that a request for proposals was the best option. Other options include an invitation to bid and request to quote.
Without further discussion, Hutchins motioned that the board vote again on Norris’ recommendation to reject all bids. The commissioners voted unanimously against rejecting all bids. Then they voted unanimously to approve staff’s initial recommendation to award Phase I of the contract to Penn Ave Construction LLC of Prince Frederick for a bid of $5.7 million.
On Feb. 19, Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said that he and Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked questions of county staff about why the recommended bid was $2.1 million more than the low bid: $3.59 million from Urban N. Zink LLC. “We weren’t satisfied with the responses we got back,” Hance said.
However, the commissioners did not discuss that issue prior to their vote on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Commissioner Steve Weems (R), the longest-serving current board member, said that reviews of the contract award process happen from time-to-time and that having disparities between the winning bid and lower bids is not an anomaly.
In explaining why the lower bids were not selected, Hance said there were deficiencies in those two proposals.
On Wednesday, Hutchins said there were no irregularities in the process. Norris did not respond to an email by press deadline.
Greg Smedley, project manager at Urban Zink, said on Wednesday that approving Penn Ave’s proposal “doesn’t seem to be a prudent use of taxpayers’ money.”
“It seems troubling at the least,” said Smedley, who made his concerns known during public comment at the Feb. 11 meeting. “There seems to be some other reason” that the county recommended Penn Ave and the commissioners approved their proposal, he said.
The RFP evaluation process was based off 30% financial, 40% technical and 30% interview, according to Smedley.
Since Feb. 14, The Calvert Recorder attempted to obtain the monetary amounts of the six proposals from several county staffers without success. On March 11, Finance Director Tim Hayden and Procurement Officer Roberta Baker said that the information was not a public record.
According to an email from Baker that Hayden forwarded to the newspaper, monetary bid information will be released when the invitation to bid (ITB) or request for quote (RFQ) processes are used, but not when the request for proposal (RFP) is used.
Smedley said that Urban Zink usually uses the ITB process when dealing with government entities.
The 209-acre park, at 10455 Ward Road in Dunkirk, has been a long time coming after the county purchased the land in 2013.
Phase 1 would include three rectangular athletic fields, two triangular fields, interior roads, parking lots, paths/trails and stormwater management design, according to a Department of Finance and Budget document that was submitted as part of the Feb. 11 agenda.
