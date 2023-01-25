The declared unintended consequences of a resolution passed by a previous board of county commissioners over six years ago prompted a work session Tuesday by Calvert government officials.
By consensus, the county commissioners agreed to begin the process to repeal a water and sewer allocation policy that led to the issuance of high water bills for several customers on public systems late last year. The bills were issued based on data culled from a user audit are targeted customers identified as exceeding their equivalent dwelling units allocation.
The audit was conducted from April 2020 to March 2022, and according to Mark Willis, county administrator, revealed that over 200 residential customers and nearly 90 business customers were “using capacity in excess of 120% of their current allocation.”
Willis has fallen on his sword and accepted the blame for the billing nightmare and the way the audit was conducted.
“The current audit process, quarterly billing and less-than-optimal billing technology limit full transparency to residential and commercial customer resource consumption,” Willis stated in a memo to the commissioners.
The county administrator stated local government staff now seeks the OK to “prepare, present and execute an updated water and sewerage audit, elimination of additional EDUs for residential customers and adding a tier pricing guide for usage above the base rate.”
The last component is one that is implemented by several other neighboring water utilities.
“Tiered billing is not new,” said Willis.
In a statement issued by county government a few hours after the work session, officials declared “beginning Jan. 1, 2024,” Calvert’s water and sewer division “will transition to a tiered, monthly billing system. Under tiered billing, the customer cost per unit of water will be based on the amount used. Customers will also be provided with their consumption and billing on a new and simplified monthly statement.”
During public comment, Huntingtown resident Warren Mart expressed concerns about the monthly tiered billing system, specifically if monthly, rather than quarterly billing, would be more costly to government operations.
Also on the table is the possible transition to an “advance metering infrastructure,” displacing the current mobile reading software.
Willis cautioned that that the advanced metering infrastructure is “extremely expensive” and grant funding would be needed.
“To accelerate software improvements within the current fiscal year,” the county’s issued statement read, the county commissioners “requested the reallocation of $750,000 in unexecuted American Rescue Plan Act funding.”
“Everything is on hold until we fix this,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). “Nobody is going to get their water cut off. Nobody has paid a dime [above previous billing]. There’s no refunds that need to go out.”
Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) requested a monthly report on staff’s progress on addressing the water billing issue “so the citizens can see where the county is.”
“We’re really in a fact-finding situation,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) added.
Willis pledged that outreach to the county’s water and sewerage system customers will be “more robust” going forward and will also provide helpful information for the majority of county residents who are hooked up to private wells and septic systems.
“Not simply how to save water but the impact of saving water, a better understanding of the costs to maintain both the towers that hold the water, the wells that go into the ground,” said Willis. The public education of managing water and waste will include “how we get the infrastructure to the residential and commercial customers as well as what happens to it after that.”
Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) observed that while much of the proposed actions are contingent on a public hearing, “The public outreach can start now.”
Kerry Dull, public works director, assured Ireland that the effort is already underway.