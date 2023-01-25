Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance

Calvert County Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R).

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

The declared unintended consequences of a resolution passed by a previous board of county commissioners over six years ago prompted a work session Tuesday by Calvert government officials.

By consensus, the county commissioners agreed to begin the process to repeal a water and sewer allocation policy that led to the issuance of high water bills for several customers on public systems late last year. The bills were issued based on data culled from a user audit are targeted customers identified as exceeding their equivalent dwelling units allocation.


