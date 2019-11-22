A man was honored Nov. 19 for his efforts at assisting a domestic violence victim.
The Calvert County Board of Commissioners bestowed a heroism award on Justin Weaver, a volunteer with the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Weaver responded to a 911 call last December in which he helped a woman suffering from domestic violence. He persuaded her to get medical treatment. The woman was extremely upset, according to a staff report.
The victim thanked Weaver at the meeting, and the two hugged. “He saved my life and assisted with my emotional well-being,” she said. “He went above and beyond.”
The woman noted that she had a broken wrist and a concussion.
“His words woke me from the nightmare I had been living,” she said. “He was very professional and patient and kind with me.”
Due to the circumstances, the victim was unaware of the severity of her injuries, and without medical attention, her injuries would have caused long-lasting physical effects, the report states.
Later, Weaver said he was also able to recognize the woman’s emotional injuries because he was exposed to domestic violence as a child.
His experience played a big role in that call, he said.
Weaver, 22, began volunteering with the rescue squad two years ago. He volunteers an average of 50 hours a week during his “off” week. He is an emergency medical technician, and also works full time — seven days on, seven days off — with AAA Transport of Lothian. He hopes that his award raises awareness about domestic violence and that it encourages victims to get the help they need.The commissioners recognized Weaver in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which the county observed in October.