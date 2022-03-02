Saying it’s a good idea to “leave the dance floor while the music’s playing,” Calvert County Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) announced near the end of Tuesday’s board meeting that he won’t seek a fourth term on the panel.
“I want to thank the citizens of Calvert County,” said Weems. “It’s been an honor and a privilege.”
Weems, a St. Leonard resident and business owner, was first elected commissioner in 2010, filing for the Republican primary just prior to the deadline. In the 2010 GOP primary Weems finished fourth out of five with 3,162 votes to advance to the general election. In the November race he won election, finishing third by garnering 14,646 votes.
During his second term, Weems served one year as board president. For several years Weems has served in leadership roles on the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
“I’m sorry to hear that,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said of Weems' announcement.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) noted he has known Weems since grade school and praised him as a “caring individual. We will be friends long after this show is over.”
The other four sitting commissioners have already filed for the June Republican primary. There are no term limits imposed on Calvert County commissioners.