A wellness and addiction recovery program that was founded in 1997 has a new location and director.
Calvert County’s On Our Home program, which is one of 23 chapters in the state, relocated in October from a shopping center at 24 Solomons Island Road South to Calvert County Industrial Park.
The day program is located in a two-story warehouse that formerly housed Kenny and April Morgan’s Patuxent Electricity.
Danielle Johnson became the program’s executive director on Aug. 6. She replaced the former director and board president Joann Adams, who died in March.
The facility offers those with mental health or drug and alcohol addictions a place to get help, relax, do laundry, and get clothes or other needed items.
Some of those who come to the program – whom Johnson calls members – are homeless. “We have an open door,” she said.
Homeless people make up less than half of the members, office manager Patsy Mitchell said.
Johnson identified five areas in Prince Frederick where the homeless live in tents in the woods: behind Kmart, Ledo’s Pizza, Super 8, Walmart and a vacant Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant.
She often can find housing for senior citizens and those with a diagnosed disability, she said, but it’s harder for others. “Most have a mental health disability or a drug addiction,” she said.
On Our Own has two older vans that are used to pick up and return members each weekday. Members are brought to the facility and can spend about six hours there.
Typical hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Stops are made at the Project ECHO Shelter and Walmart, both in Prince Frederick, along with members’ homes in northern Calvert County.
A hot lunch meal is provided, along with other services.
Johnson said she does a little bit of everything at the day program and is one of three employees.
Mitchell volunteered at the program for 19 years before she was hired in October.
“I want to encourage people with issues who have no support system to come down here,” Mitchell said.
She came to On Our Home after Adams asked her to do so for a year, Mitchell said.
“My husband had a stroke, and I was caring for him,” she said. “I was depressed because I thought my life was over.”
After she came to the program, Mitchell said she found fulfillment.
“Joann called me and said she needed help (with the program). I didn’t realize it, but I need more help than I was getting. So I found out that I enjoyed helping her, and it really helped me a lot.”
Mitchell and volunteer Penny Wooddy facilitate a wellness and recovery action plan, or WRAP, a 16-hour training class that is offered twice a year.
Members can voluntarily enroll, she said.
Mitchell is not the only one who has given back.
James Harvey Duckett got help from the Blessing program, which was located across from the Lusby Hardware store in Prince Frederick, for three years. When it closed, he started coming to On Our Own. He’s been doing that for five years.
“I was feeling down, depressed, stressed out,” the Huntingtown resident said. “I did not know myself.”
Duckett, who works at Walmart as a maintenance man, comes to On Our Own about three times a week to be an example to people who have difficulty.
“I let them know there is a way to help themselves,” he said. “If you want help, you can get help.”
Before coming to On Our Own, Johnson worked at a rehabilitation program for a year and has also worked with ARC of Southern Maryland and in early childhood education. While working at the rehab program, Johnson said she gained a love for those with addictions.
“I’ve met lawyers, celebrity chefs and construction workers,” she said, calling them “people who lived a normal life but still needed help.”
Members help make programming decisions. Examples of some regular activities are bowling, watching a movie and shopping. Johnson, who is a licensed cosmetologist, and others offer a free haircut once a month.
She would like to add several programs at the facility this year, including healthy eating, reading and GED programs.
She would also like for area clergy to teach Bible studies.
On Our Own includes an entertainment room and a sitting room where members can watch TV or play pool, for example. A computer room is also available, along with a room for solitude.
The Help Association Thrift Store of Sunderland donated funds for a stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, Johnson said.
Fundraisers are planned for March and April.
Johnson wants to obtain a newer 15-passenger van as the current two are from 2006 and 2008.
On Our Own offers a “warm line” for those in need to call and talk to someone. 410-535-7576 is available during business hours, Monday through Friday.
An open house will be held at the facility, 120 Jibsail Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Friday, Dec. 13. Twitter: @CalRecCALEB