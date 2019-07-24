The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold two public hearings on the request by Washington Gas Light Company to increase its gas service rates by $35.9 million, of which $5.1 million is currently being collected through a system improvement surcharge.
According to the application, a typical residential heating customer’s total gas bill will increase approximately 5.5 percent. Washington Gas serves 489,000 gas customers in Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.
The hearings will be held:
- Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m. in the Montgomery County Council Office building, 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.
- Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:15 p.m. at Prince George’s Community College, 301 Largo Road in Largo.
Written comments may be submitted by Friday, Aug. 9. After registration, comments may be submitted in a variety of formats. Comments referencing the case may also be mailed to Terry J. Romine, Executive Secretary Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD 21202. Deadline is Friday, Aug. 9.
Filings in this case are available in the electronic docket file for Case No. 9605, which may be viewed or downloaded at www.psc.state.md.us.
For more information, go to www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/.