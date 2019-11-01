The black skies of night will be the focus when Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center holds its When Darkness Falls: Night Explorations exhibit.
The 92-piece exhibit, which shows off the works of 29 artists from 13 states, and includes 22 pieces from Southern Maryland artists, runs through Jan. 26.
According to the museum’s website, the nearly three-month-long show “will exhibit imagery that depicts night as the setting of the work. Artwork will reflect on why we are drawn to the darkness, and the unknown [and] dramatize darkness, examine the juxtaposition of illumination in darkness, explore symbolism related to darkness such as gloom and superstition and reveal the mystery cloaked in the wonder of the night.”
Artists were allowed to submit up to four pieces each, and juror Robin Strayer, who is also the museum’s senior program and exhibits specialist, waded through 300 applications.
“We had a criteria, like a general call that we sent out to artists and they could access that, and then by using those words [in the title] I would go through each piece to see if it accessed that call,” Strayer said. “I was looking for quality, I was looking for diversity in the different types of art that were used and how well their artist’s statements related to the topic and how they can explain their piece, and then looked at [the piece] as they’ve offered it, to see if that still worked for me.”
Still, Strayer said she had to make decisions on which pieces made the cut.
“I don’t know [the artists] personally, so I was really just looking at it as putting together a cohesive show that represented our title,” she said. “If I read the statement and I didn’t see how it related for me, then it wasn’t hard for me to say no. [In the end], I just said, ‘I’m going to take all of these [92 pieces],’ and then decide how I would make them fit [in the exhibit].”
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Admission is $5, $4 for seniors and military, $3 for ageds 6 to 17, free for members and ages 5 and younger.
For more inforation, contact 410-326-4640 or info@annmariegarden.org, or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
DNR moves licensing center to Solomons
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has moved its service center to 14175 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, which is the site of the former Solomons Visitor’s Center. The center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and the telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823.
For more information, email Margie MacCubbin at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentation by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
DNR bird stamp contest applications due
Artists are invited to submit their original works for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ 46th Annual Migratory Game Bird stamp design contest, which runs through Nov. 1. The winning entry will appear on the 2020-2021 Migratory Game Bird Stamp that hunters purchase to hunt migratory game birds in Maryland. Entries must be original works, neither copied nor duplicated from any previously published paintings, drawings, prints, or photographs. Each individual may submit up to three entries.
The cost is $15 for one entry, $20 for two entries, and $30 for three entries. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects.
For more information, go to www.dnr.maryland.gov.
CMM to hold special needs night
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a free Special Needs Night 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The museum will open exclusively for individuals with special needs and their families or caregiver and feature 30-minute cruises on the Wm. B. Tennison, a model train display courtesy of the Chesapeake Beach Model Railroad Club and a calming room. For more information, call 410-326-2042 or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
CAASA to hold fun run
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse will hold a Step-by-Step 5K Fun Run/Walk 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Check-in is 8 a.m., and the first 100 adults receive a free T-shirt, and the first 25 kids for half-mile Super Hero Dash receive a cape. The cost is $40, $30 in advance, $25 for CAASA and Chesapeake Bay Running Club members, $20 for ages 20 and younger, $10 for children’s race, and proceeds benefit CAASA programs. For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 8806, or 410-535-3733, or go to www.runsignup.com/CAASA5k.