North Beach officials have welcomed Kenneth Wilcox back to the town council. On Jan. 13 the five sitting members of the council chose Wilcox from a list of seven candidates to fill the vacancy created late last year by the death of Jane Hagen.
Wilcox was first elected to the council in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. In December of 2016 he submitted his resignation after accepting a foreign service consul post with the U.S. Department of State, fulfilling a lifelong ambition to serve as a diplomat.
“North Beach will always be our home,” Wilcox stated after he resigned six years ago. He and his family retained their residence in the beach town.
“I’m honored,” Wilcox said of his selection. “I’m here to listen.”
Toward the end of the meeting, councilwoman Elizabeth Lawton was unanimously elected the panel’s vice chair for 2022.
Storm update
Donnie Bowen, public works director, reported that his staff started working on repairs to damages done to local boat slips during an Oct. 28 storm and flooding.
Working with K and H Electric, town crews “repaired power issues along the boardwalk from Hatches Corner to 7th Street,” Bowen stated. “Lighting is working, [and] some light posts need to be straightened when backfilling on the west side of the boardwalk occurs.”
Bowen also reported he has been working with the town’s stormwater and flood mitigation committee on several projects. The committee, according to Bowen, is “looking at several opportunities that address stormwater and flooding concerns.”
During the committee’s November meeting, Bowen said town officials were hoping to obtain funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Calvert County government for the repairs. An estimate of the flood damage has not been determined at this time.
During the January meeting, Tom Litke, who works with nonprofits and municipalities to obtain grant funds, gave a presentation to the council. He noted a lot of communities are dealing with flooding issues.
“It’s about bringing more hands to the implementation phase,” Litke said of the grant procurement efforts.
Public hearing on zoning change
A modification to the town’s zoning ordinance was the subject of a public hearing prior to the start of the regular meeting.
The proposed change adds “brew pub, microbrew, tap room” to the ordinance as a permitted conditional use in three districts — commercial mixed use, waterfront limited district and waterfront renaissance district.
Mayor Mike Benton stated that the town received a request for the location of a brewery in town but there was no direction for allowing such a use. The town’s planning commission worked on the issue over the summer.
“They took a long time,” said Benton. “It was needed.”
No public comment was offered during the hearing for amending of article three — zoning districts — of the North Beach Zoning Ordinance. The council will vote on the issue during its February meeting.
During the Jan. 13 meeting, the council reappointed Jennifer Hummel to another term on the town planning commission. They also appointed Steve Anadale to the commission. Anadale has 35 years of planning and management experience with construction projects.