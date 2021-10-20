Mike Wilson says now is the perfect time for him to run for Calvert County sheriff. The Huntingtown resident has filed to seek the office in the 2022 Republican primary.
The West Virginia native started his law enforcement career in the U.S. Air Force while assigned to military security. After graduating from the Maryland State Police Academy in 1988, Wilson was assigned to the Prince Frederick Barrack.
During his 23-year career, Wilson, 56, also handled assignments with the governor’s detail, investigated computer crimes and was assigned to legislative services.
One of his assignments was also as driver for the late Mike Miller, former Maryland Senate president.
“He was the hardest working man I’ve known,” Wilson said.
After retiring from the state police as a sergeant in 2011, Wilson accepted an offer to serve as chief of the Maryland Capitol Police.
“I want to bring my passion, leadership skills and law enforcement experience back to Calvert County,” said Wilson when asked why he is vying to become Calvert’s next sheriff. “It’s about purposes. What drives me is people. I love the ability to make a difference.”
As for changes Wilson would bring to the agency, he told Southern Maryland News, “the sheriff’s department here is looking for some fairness, consistency and transparency. The main objective is to keep families safe. It’s about having an ability to listen to people and effectively communicate.”
Wilson stated that people he has spoken with “are looking for a change in the sheriff’s office,” with the law being enforced with “no favoritism to certain people because you know them.”
Wilson pledged fiscal responsibility during his tenure as sheriff.
“You have to have accountability, a well-designed plan,” said Wilson. “That means transparency with the county commissioners.”
He pointed out that he has the experience in crafting and justifying budgets in his current role as capitol police chief.
One budget priority Wilson touted was to push for a more competitive salary for deputies. He noted that Calvert deputies are “one of the lowest paid” groups in the region. Better pay “helps with retention,” which in the long run would save taxpayers the expense of having to pay for training replacement deputies.
Wilson, who is the father of four and the grandfather of nine, is the only filed sheriff candidate in Calvert with no current or previous ties to the agency. The other filed Republican candidate is Dave McDowell, currently the assistant sheriff, and Democrat Vaughn Johnson, a sheriff’s office corporal.