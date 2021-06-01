A 23-year-old Chesapeake Beach woman, who was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox in Southern Anne Arundel County during the early morning hours of May 27, died along with her male passenger following a collision, police reported.
According to a report from the Anne Arundel County Police, the Chevrolet operated by Leah Mae Foster was struck by a Dodge Charger while attempting to cross over southbound Route 4 onto Lower Pindell Road.
Foster and passenger Nicholas Raymond Harris, 21, of Lothian were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, identified as Austin Kirk Smith, 25 of College Park, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to an nearby hospital.
“The collision is currently under investigation by the traffic safety section,” the police report stated.
Foster, a graduate of Northern High School, had a daughter and worked at Adam’s Ribs in Edgewater.
Harris, who enjoyed sports, was also a Northern High graduate.