A Calvert County woman is dead as the result of a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Sunderland, police reported.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 9:16 p.m., units from the agency’s patrol bureau and members of the crash reconstruction team responded to an area of Hardesty Road in Sunderland, for a report of a single vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, units located a 2016 Toyota Corolla on its roof.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Hardesty Road near Gabriels Way when the driver lost control of the vehicle,” the press release stated. “The vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees before rolling over and coming to rest on its roof.”
The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was identified as Aileen Marie Campbell, 18, of Prince Frederick.
Campbell was a recent graduate of Huntingtown High School where she played lacrosse. “Ali touched our lives greatly, and she is truly going to be missed,” Hurricane Athletics stated on Twitter.Campbell is the fifth person to die in a motor vehicle crash on Calvert County roads in 2019.
So far, all of the individuals who have lost their lives in Calvert crashes were under the age of 32.
This crash remains under investigation.
