Calvert County authorities reported Monday that a 24-year-old female who jumped off the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge Thursday evening is still alive.
A spokeswoman for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s name is not being released at this time.
The incident marks the fifth time this year someone has jumped off the bridge, which spans the Patuxent River and links Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. Three of the individuals died after jumping.
A posted report by Calvert Advanced Life Support states 911 calls were received by the emergency communications office around 7:30 p.m. on May 12 about an abandoned vehicle on the bridge. Callers reported seeing someone falling from the bridge and could see the person in the water.
Calvert Advanced Life Support reported several responder vessels were immediately dispatched. At one point a responder on top of the bridge attempted to throw a lifejacket to the person in the water.
“Units on top of the bridge maintained constant contact with shore and marine-based units from both police and fire departments, and were able to successfully guide a Maryland Natural Resources Police boat right to the person in the water,” Calvert Advanced Life Support reported.
The woman was taken to shore, emergency medical crews worked to stabilize her and, due to poor weather conditions which negated the option of flying her to a trauma center, transported her to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. She was later taken to a regional trauma center.
The Calvert sheriff’s office is handling the investigation of the incident.
Late last month, the region’s three county commissioner board presidents received a response from Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. in response to concerns expressed about prevention of suicide attempts from the Gov. Thomas Johnson and Nice-Middleton bridges.
“At the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge the MDOT State Highway Administration is currently looking at options and performing a study to identify feasible measures that could potentially deter suicides, intervene in attempts and mitigate risks to individuals and first responders,” Ports wrote. “We understand there is not a ‘one size fits all’ solution. Once the study is complete, we will share the results of our findings, as well as potential next steps.”
Ports further stated that MDOT officials “work closely with Maryland Department of Health Behavioral Health Administration’s suicide prevent office and other stakeholders to review suicide prevention tactics and implement best practices. The MDOT has tremendous needs throughout our entire transportation network. Every year following receipt of county priority letters we count on data and local jurisdictions’ commitments to priority projects to guide funding decisions so, together, we may save the most lives with limited dollars.”
During an April 20 legislative recap sponsored by the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) said state transportation officials told members of the region’s delegation to Annapolis that fencing the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge would cost about $70 million.
Individuals in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
This coming Sunday, May 22, the Run 4 Andy 5K will be held at Leonardtown High School in memory of Andrew Sukhram and to promote suicide prevention awareness. Maryland State Police reported Sukhram, a Leonardtown High senior, jumped off the bridge last Oct. 28. His body has not been recovered.
To register for the race, go to runsignup.com/Race/MD/Leonardtown/Run4Andy5K/.