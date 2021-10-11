Candles and purple glow sticks lit up the courthouse square in Prince Frederick on Oct. 7 at the Calvert County Commission for Women’s annual Domestic Violence Vigil.
The theme of the event was #1thing, where participants wrote down one step they can take to raise awareness about domestic violence in the community.
“I want people to know that domestic violence can affect anyone of any age, any race. Whether it’s the person enduring it or the person subjecting others to it, violence is never the answer,” said Ariane Odom, vice chair of the commission for women and master of ceremonies for the event.
Earlier in the week, the Calvert County commissioners recognized the women’s commission for its efforts in supporting victims of domestic violence. They signed a proclamation declaring the month of October be recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness month in the county.
The Calvert commission for women, which recently celebrated its 45th anniversary, has been hosting this event for over a decade, as the issue continues to be a problem in the county and the state of Maryland. They receive support from the Safe Harbor Shelter for women and children, Mobile Crisis Team and Calvert Center for Change (formerly Crisis Intervention Center), all which operate under the Calvert County Health Department to support those facing behavioral health challenges.
The annual function also received turnout from county government officials, the Calvert sheriff’s office, state’s attorney’s office and others.
“This event is an important way to spread awareness about this issue so more people get involved,” Calvert County Commissioner Kelly McConkey (R) said. “I want to know what resources the community needs so I can provide them.”
In addition to the #1thing campaign, the commission for women had several speakers discuss services they provide for domestic violence awareness in the county.
Sara Haina, clinical director at the Calvert Center for Change, spoke about the organization’s commitment to help those in need through crisis planning and counseling services, while Robert Harvey (R), Calvert interim state’s attorney, said his office plans to hire a prosecutor to deal solely with domestic violence cases and is proposing legislation to eliminate spousal privilege in assault cases in Maryland.
The evening concluded with community members participating in the candlelight vigil and observing a moment of silence.
“It was wonderful to see many different county offices and resources represented at the event and people from the community who were supportive,” said Joan Winship, chair of the commission for women. “It was also great to see we had an equal number of men and women come out because they were concerned about the issue.”
In addition to recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness month, the commission for women also recognizes human trafficking awareness in January and sexual assault awareness in April, along with a variety of pop-up events and forums geared toward women’s health and success.