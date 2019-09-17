Two steelworkers who were working on a building under construction at Northern High School on Sept. 11 fell approximately 15 feet, rescue, school and construction officials confirmed.
The incident happened around 1 p.m.
“One of the workers refused medical treatment,” said Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Riffe. “The second worker, however, suffered severe traumatic injuries to his head and was flown to a trauma center.”
The Maryland State Police helicopter landed on a school playing field shortly after the accident.
John Bailey, owner of J.A. Scheibel Inc., the construction company handling the Northern High replacement project, told The Calvert Recorder the injured worker is a “third-tier subcontractor” who was doing steel fabrication on the building.
The project is currently in its second phase of construction, which includes demolition of the previous school building, construction of the administrative area and an expansion of the Mary Harrison Center.
“He’s going to make a full recovery,” said Bailey, who did not identify the worker. “He’s expected to be released from the hospital soon.”
Bailey corrected earlier reports that indicated the workers fell off a roof.
He explained the laborers were setting steel, erecting a wall and “there wasn’t a finished roof” on the structure.
According to Bailey, Scheibel is conducting an investigation of the incident, as well as is the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health division of the state Department of Labor.
Bailey added that no notice of violation has been issued at this time.
