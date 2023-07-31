In imposing an 18-year sentence on defendant Terrance Kenneth Yancey, Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee addressed the subject of handgun violence.
“Young men want guns,” the judge said during the July 28 hearing. “Guns make you a whole lot braver than you really are.”
Yancey, 23, of Washington, D.C., was found guilty in April of voluntary manslaughter in the June 13, 2022 shooting death of Tyree Richardson, 20, of Glen Dale. The incident happened during the early morning hours at a home Lakeside Court in Dunkirk.
Richardson was shot multiple times after entering a bedroom where his estranged girlfriend, Autumn Anderson, was with Yancey. The defendant had an unregistered, loaded handgun concealed under a pillow. During trial testimony, Yancey, who claimed he acted in self-defense, grabbed the weapon and began firing at a shadowy figure that had walked into the bedroom.
According to autopsy reports, Richardson was shot 16 times, including 12 times in the back.
Yancey then fled the residence and remained on the lam for nearly 24 hours before he was apprehended. At some point during his flight, Yancey threw away the weapon, which was never recovered.
“No human should have died the way my son did,” the victim’s mother, Lynzi Richardson, said. “My soul died that day.”
Prosecuting attorney Christopher Monte called Yancey’s actions at the residence “unreasonable and excessive,” adding that Richardson’s body “was simply torn apart.”
Monte also noted that after the shooting the defendant “exhibited no remorse. He ran.”
The prosecuting attorney noted that Cody, Richardson and Anderson’s son, “will have to go through life without a father.”
Yancey’s attorney Robert Bonsib conceded his client’s actions were “unreasonable,” but the jury, which acquitted the defendant on murder charges, deemed his actions were “not malicious” and “his intent was not evil.”
Bonsib called Yancey “a good young man who made a bad decision.”
In addition to voluntary manslaughter, the jury found Yancey guilty of reckless endangerment and firearms violations.
Besides Anderson and Richardson, two other people were in the home when Yancey fired the weapon. Some of the shots fired at the victim breeched the bedroom walls, though no one else in the residence was injured.
After offering “condolences” to Richardson’s family, Yancey pledged to rehabilitate himself while he is in prison. Prior to the shooting, the defendant had no criminal record.
“It was never my intent to take a life,” Yancey said during his remarks at the hearing.
In her lengthy comments, Lynzi Richardson also mentioned those Dunkirk area residents who were briefly on lockdown when the manhunt following her son’s killing began.
“Your county was terrorized,” she said. “They didn’t deserve this.”
The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office noted in a press release that because manslaughter is a crime of violence, Yancey must serve at lease half his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.