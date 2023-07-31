Terrance Kenneth Yancey

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

In imposing an 18-year sentence on defendant Terrance Kenneth Yancey, Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee addressed the subject of handgun violence.

“Young men want guns,” the judge said during the July 28 hearing. “Guns make you a whole lot braver than you really are.”


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews