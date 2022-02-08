The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that for a second time this year, someone has died after jumping off on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said the jumper was a 32-year woman who leaped from the span into the Patuxent River on Saturday, Feb. 5 around 8 a.m.
A report from the Calvert County Rescue Dive Team stated that company members were dispatched to the base of the bridge, joining with several other agencies — including the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resources Police, the sheriff’s office, Maryland State Police and volunteer fire and rescue companies from Solomons, Prince Frederick and North Beach.
“Trooper 7 from St. Mary’s Airport arrived overhead and began a search over the river while smaller vessels began a surface search of the immediate area,” the dive team report stated. “Our team began setting up on our side scan sonar equipment and prepared to embark on either Boat 1 or Boat 4 to begin a broad underwater search.”
Just prior to their embarkment, the state police helicopter located someone on the surface of the river near Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Boat crews recovered the person, bringing her to the pier and beginning life-saving measures. The woman was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
Since the incident was ruled a suicide, authorities are not releasing the woman’s name.
The bridge was closed to traffic for approximately one hour after the incident occurred.
At least 18 people have jumped to their deaths from the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge since it was opened nearly 45 years ago.
The span connects Calvert and St. Mary's counties on Route 4.
The latest incident comes a little less than two weeks after a 19-year-old woman died after jumping off the bridge. That incident prompted a St. Mary’s County woman to start a petition drive requesting state highway officials to consider installing safety netting on the bridge to deter would be jumpers. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 6,000 people had signed the petition.
“We all can’t just stand by hoping this tragedy won’t happen again,” David Sukhram stated in signing the petition. Sukhram's teenage son Andrew jumped off the bridge last October. The 17-year-old Leonardtown High School student’s body has not been recovered.
“Netting will deter someone from jumping,” David Sukhram affirmed in his petition statement. “It has been proven.”
A call to the Maryland State Highway Administration’s Office of Structures had not been returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Sukhram family will be holding a 5K race on May 22 at Leonardtown High School to raise funds for suicide prevention awareness.
Both the Calvert Rescue Dive Team and the Calvert sheriff’s office have issued advisories urging anyone battling depression and considering suicide to seek help immediately.
The National Suicide Prevent Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the crisis text line.
People in need may also call Maryland’s helpline from the state health department. Someone is available 24/7 by calling 211 and pressing 1 or texting a ZIP code to 898-211. For more information, go online to 211md.org.