Looking to the future

One might call it a bold plan.
Mark Willis, a Calvert County native and current county administrator, wants the county to have new master plans in place for its seven town centers before he retires.
Writing seven new master plans is “very aggressive,” he said, adding that he would like Prince Frederick’s new plan to be completed by the end of the summer and work started on Dunkirk’s in June.
Prince Frederick’s master plan is 32 years old, and Dunkirk’s is 30 years old. “When we let a plan get outdated, it just throws off the vision,” he said.
Willis’ vision includes county staff working on two master plans at the same time, with subsequent master plans building off those already finished.
After the county commissioners adopted a new comprehensive plan last August, county planning staff began working on a new master plan for Prince Frederick.
Although the public meetings regarding the Prince Frederick master plan were put on hold due to the coronavirus, Willis emphasized that the work has not stopped.
“We have kept things going,” he said. “I want to make sure that all citizens know we haven’t lost our sight on the county’s vision.”
Willis, 60, replaced Terry Shannon as county administrator in January, but he’s no stranger to the goings-on locally.
He began working for the county in December 2000, explaining that he was hired to establish a fleet maintenance and management division.
He later oversaw the highway maintenance division, was deputy director of enterprise funds — solid waste and water and sewer — and served as planning director beginning in May 2016.
A veteran of 20 years in the Marine Corps, Willis said his family members were tenant farmers of tobacco, corn and hay and raised livestock. “I built my own house with my own hands” for his wife Rebecca and the couple’s three children, he said.
Willis said he wants to retain the county’s rural character through zoning, and noted that a draft of the new zoning ordinance is slated for release this summer.
He notes that one area where the county has failed in years past — for whatever reasons — is in developing its town centers. These include Solomons, Lusby, St. Leonard, Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Dunkirk and Owings.
“All of the density ended up between rural areas and town centers,” Willis said. A couple of examples that he cited include the Oakland Hall subdivision near Prince Frederick and the Marley Run subdivision near Huntingtown. “The goal was to keep it within 1 mile of a town center.”
According to an executive summary of the comprehensive plan, the county has been more successful in preserving farm and forest land than creating vibrant town centers. In addition, many of its town centers are dominated by commercial strip development instead of being interesting “walkable” places where one can live, work and shop.
Although traffic issues have plagued the county for years, Willis acknowledged that traffic seemingly will always be an issue. “We’re going to have traffic and congestion in Calvert County regardless,” he said. “It’s almost a ‘can’t win’ approach because you’re going to bring more cars,” he said. Nonetheless, “we want to create vibrant town centers.”
Willis said county staff is going to have to do a “balancing act” in regard to addressing various factions, including entrepreneurs, environmentalists and others. He understands one can’t please all of them. But at the end of the day — in 10 years or whenever he retires — Willis would like to have pleased a good majority of the population.
