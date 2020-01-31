A 22-year-old Lusby man is facing a robbery charge on allegations he was involved in a robbery where a laser-sighted shotgun was pointed at a man in Lexington Park on Tuesday. Charging documents say Osirus Holmes was to sell an Xbox console to a subject over Snapchat, and that subject had pushed the sale back into the evening. When he and others arrived at Holmes’ home, charging documents allege Holmes spoke to one before he saw a red dot on his chest, and a man in a red hoodie, identified as Delmonte D. Faison, 22. In Faison’s two-door Ford Mustang, charging documents allege police found a shotgun equipped with an operational laser on the fore-end, which “would only be able to be on [Holmes’] chest if the shotgun was also pointed at him.” Faison “initially denied being in the neighborhood, however eventually admitted to being at the scene of the call but stated he stayed in the vehicle,” charging documents say. He was charged with one count of robbery.
DAN BELSON