Maryland bill would usher in zero-emission transit buses

Maryland could begin replacing old diesel and hybrid state-operated transit buses with electric and zero-emission ones no earlier than July 2022 if a bill passes the General Assembly, jolting Maryland’s fleet into the future.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) set a goal for Maryland’s bus fleet to be 50% zero-emission by 2030, laid out in the state’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Draft Plan.
Delegate Marc Korman (D-Montgomery) is sponsoring House Bill 432 and said at a hearing Feb. 18 that it is “slightly more aggressive” than Hogan’s plan since the bill would make Maryland’s fleet more than 50% zero-emission by 2030.
Sen. Craig Zucker (D-Montgomery) is sponsoring an identical bill, Senate Bill 423.
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said he likes the idea of more electric buses, but he is concerned that the buses’ power would be supplied by coal burning power plants instead of renewable energy resources.
The Maryland Transit Administration operates about 775 transit buses, overseeing CityLink in Baltimore and more than 50 other bus routes, and it is scheduled to sign a new contract that would update the fleet, according to a state legislative analysis.
Currently, Maryland’s fleet is diesel and hybrid according to a Maryland Transit Administration spokesperson. The bus contract would begin payments in 2022, and the legislative analysis predicts 70 new zero-emission buses would be purchased each year.
The Hogan administration has not taken a position on the Democrats’ legislation, according to the governor’s press secretary. Maryland Director of Chesapeake Climate Action Network Steven Hershkowitz told lawmakers the group is in favor of the bill because it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hershkowitz said if the legislation passes, “we would see about 50,000 metric tons of carbon removed. That’s the equivalent of taking 11,000 cars off the road.” Electric buses would cost Maryland, annually, $20.6 million more than diesel buses, according to the legislative analysis. When compared to diesel, the legislative analysis estimates 40-foot electric buses to cost about $375,000 more and 60-foot electric buses to cost about $200,000 more.
Ramón Palencia-Calvo with the Maryland League of Conservation Voters said electric buses can save the state money over time.
“Electric buses are more cost effective than diesel buses. They cost more upfront. Savings in fewer operations and maintenance throughout the life of the bus makes it more cost effective,” Palencia-Calvo said.