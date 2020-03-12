On Thursday afternoon at a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and other state officials announced all Maryland public schools will be closed for the next two weeks, from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. State Superintendent Karen Salmon said the spring break will now serve as makeup days.
Hogan also ordered all senior activity centers to close, limited visitors allowed at hospitals and jails, and announced other drastic measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He also activated the Maryland National Guard.
• As a handful of positive coronavirus cases start to appear in Maryland, colleges are taking precautions like restricting travel and some public events are being canceled. As of Thursday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Calvert County. However, at least 12 cases were known and confirmed elsewhere in Maryland.