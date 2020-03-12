Prince Frederick, MD (20678)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.